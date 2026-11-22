Thanks to the latest show of brilliance from forward Franz Wagner, Orlando is back on the cusp of squaring their record up for the first time since opening the season 0-0. A late jumper helped hold off an upset bid by the Nets in Brooklyn, preventing overtime in Friday’s 113-111 win. The Magic are 0-4 in their attempts to reach .500, last losing to Philadelphia at home on Wednesday with the chance to get to 7-7 despite leading entering the fourth.

The Nets also won the final quarter against Orlando in a game that featured five ties and 20 lead changes, but the last of Wagner’s 35 points held up in a game where he also grabbed five rebounds and dished out a team-high seven assists. Desmond Bane scored 21 points while Nikola Vucevic finished with his most productive outing since returning, making all five of his shots, including three from 3-point range, to pace the bench with 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Washington also won on Friday, registering a second straight win for just the second time through a 98-94 conquest in Chicago. Anthony Davis had game-highs of 36 points and 11 rebounds in his hometown on the heels of a 25-point, 14-rebound effort in an upset in Toronto. The Wizards last won three straight games from Feb. 1-5, 2005, so they’ll be attempting to take a massive step forward after dropping eight consecutive games following their November-opening win in Orlando.

The Wizards lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 136-120 last time they took the floor at Capital One Arena on Nov. 16, allowing rookie Cameron Boozer to score a career-high 29 points. Washington won in Orlando on Nov. 2 103-94, dominating the third quarter 19-9 to take control. Davis scored 29 points and grabbed eight boards, while Kyshawn George added 22 points and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa contributed 21. The Magic were led by Wagner’s 24 points but shot just 11-for-39 from 3-point range, missing guards Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs. Both should be in action in this rematch.

The Magic own an 86-62 advantage over the Wizards in the all-time series, which was bolstered by victories in 13 of 14 prior to their home loss on Nov. 2. Washington won the last meeting against Orlando in D.C. 120-112, getting a big game from CJ McCollum before he was moved to Atlanta. Jase Richardson led the Magic with 20 points, but a six-game win streak at Washington was snapped.

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 22, 7:10 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), 106.7 The Fan (Washington)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

WIZARDS

F Keyshawn George

F Anthony Davis

C Alex Sarr

G Trae Young

G AJ Dybantsa

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington: Questionable, Illness

G/F Justin Champagnie: Out, Right Foot Surgery

C Deandre Ayton: Questionable, Illness

C Tristan Vukcevic: Out, Left Hip Infringement

G Reese Beekman: Out, Right AC Joint Separation

F Jamir Watkins: Out, Left ACL Repair Surgery

F/C Felix Okpara: Questionable, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -4.5 (-115), Wizards +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -197, Wizards +165

Total points scored: 220.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

“It came down to one play - a big shot by Franz - but I think we were really poised to close out the game, which was huge." - Magic big man Nikola Vucevic on Franz Wagner’s heroics