The Magic had a four-game win streak snapped by the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Wednesday, squandering an early lead and falling 121-116 despite 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists from Franz Wagner. Orlando entered the fourth quarter up by five and ended up losing by that margin.

There were positives given a 69-point first half and Jalen Suggs’ best outing of the season, but the sour taste in being unable to execute on either end when it mattered most leaves the Magic with baggage as it opens a two-game trip to Brooklyn and Washington. Orlando remains under .500 for the season but has won its last three road games, which includes the win in Boston to open the week. Suggs finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, both season-highs, while dishing out four assists and recording two steals.

The Magic will look to move to 3-0 in NBA Cup play, where only Detroit joins them as unbeaten in East Group A play. Orlando has a plus-16 point differential, having defeated Toronto and Milwaukee. It reached the semifinal round last season before losing in Las Vegas to New York. This matchup with the Brooklyn Nets will mark the first time Franz Wagner takes the court with his brother Moritz (Moe) as an opponent.

The Nets have a 3-11 record that ranks ahead of only the 1-15 Milwaukee Bucks in the East. Out West, only the Kings (1-13) and Jazz (3-13) are worst. Brooklyn has dropped three consecutive games and five of six, entering its seventh home game 1-5 at Barclays Center. Julius Randle called the team’s 137-107 loss at home to Chicago on Wednesday one of the worst efforts he’s ever been a part of as it certainly appeared that the Nets were unwilling to compete after falling behind. The team has surrendered 129 or more points in their last four losses. Guard Egor Demin led Brooklyn with 22 points against the Bulls.

The Magic own a 75-60 edge vs. the Nets in the all-time series, widening the gap through a nine-game win streak that has helped fuel sweeps each of the past two seasons. This is the first meeting of the season between the teams, who last saw each other in Orlando on Feb. 5. The Magic won 118-98, overcoming 26 points from Demin behind a 15-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double and 23 points from Bane. The Magic won in their last visit to Brooklyn 104-103 in OT behind 30 points and 14 rebounds from Paolo Banchero on Jan. 7.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 20, 7:40 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV: MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando), YES! Network (Brooklyn)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WFAN (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

NETS

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Julius Randle

C Day’Ron Sharpe

G Egor Demin

G Nolan Traore

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

NETS

F Grant Nelson: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -6.5 (-112), Nets +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -264, Nets +217

Total points scored: 223.5 (Over -111, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

“It’s awkward. I’m not going to lie. I don’t really know how to compartmentalize it, really deal with it. Try to focus on the game plan and see what happens emotionally." - Nets forward Moritz Wagner on facing little brother Franz Wagner and his ex-Magic teammates for the first time