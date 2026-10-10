3 Things Magic Star Franz Wagner Needs for All-Star Bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner has been viewed as one of the best wings in the league, but he has yet to make his first All-Star appearance.

There are a number of reasons why Wagner has not taken that next step in his career, most of which aren't even his fault. Wagner's circumstances have changed every year, but he's in a prime position to make his first All-Star team this season.

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff explained what Wagner needs in order to be successful in making his first All-Star bid.

Health

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after an injury against the Atlanta Hawks. | USA TODAY Sports

"Wagner has missed roughly half his games over the last two seasons, but sat out the playoff series with the Magic up 3-1 to preserve his health for the long term, starting with this season. Putting the ball in Wagner's hands, asking him to create good looks for the offense through his pick-and-rolls and screen-heavy drive-and-kicks, not only could reveal Point Franz's full capabilities as an advantage creator, scorer, and passer, but he could very well be the straw that stirs the drink for this Magic offense." — Ryan Kaminski

Wagner has missed 70 games across the last two seasons, and that has significantly affected the Magic and their record. During the 2025-26 campaign, the Magic were 20-14 with Wagner on the floor and 25-23 when he wasn't playing. That's proof that the Magic are simply better with Wagner on the court, and they need to find a way to keep him healthy throughout the entire year.

If Wagner can stay healthy, he can prove just how important he is to Orlando's operation while likely looking at an improved record.

3-Point Shooting

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner hits a 3-point basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"As far as something he can actually improve on, I would say the consistency in the three ball. He shoots just 32 percent for his career and has improved to get up to 34 percent last season. If he is able to take that up one or two more notches, then defense will be forced to respect it even more, thus opening up his drive and pass game further." — Major Passons

"A leap this season from Franz Wagner will depend largely on one thing: 3-point shooting. If Wagner can knock down the 3-ball well, preferably 35 percent or higher, it will help spread the floor for him. If defenses close out on him or play up, it should give him great opportunities to attack the rim." — Ashley Mezewich

This is arguably the weakest spot in Wagner's game, but he is constantly working on his outside shot in hopes that teams will defend him differently from the perimeter. We have seen how strong 3-point shooters use their outside shot to unlock the rest of their game, so Wagner will become so much more dangerous if he starts shooting the ball well from outside.

Winning

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner celebrates with guard Anthony Black. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's much harder for players to make the All-Star team if their squad isn't winning. Of the 28 players who participated in the All-Star game last season, only four found themselves not in the playoffs by season's end. The better the Magic are, the more likely Wagner and Paolo Banchero will receive All-Star consideration. Therefore, if they want to play in Phoenix this February, they have to rack up the victories." — Jeremy Brener

The Magic don't have the luxury of being home to the league's automatic All-Stars, so they have to work even harder to earn that bid. Over the years, it's been proven that winning merits attention, and that's what Orlando has to do to get noticed.