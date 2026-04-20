7 key numbers from the Magic's Game 1 upset over Pistons

The No. 8 Orlando Magic pulled off the 112-101 upset over the No. 1 Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their first-round series. What were a few key numbers from the contest?! Let's examine!

16 - Point total each Magic starter reached:

Paolo Banchero was the tip of the spear, but it was a well-rounded scoring effort from each Magic starter. Banchero finished with 23 points -- all coming in the first three quarters -- while Franz Wagner scored 19, Wendell Carter Jr. and Desmond Bane 17 apiece and Jalen Suggs 16.

The Magic bench also played well, but it was the starters who rode the ship home in the end. Orlando's starters combined to shoot 49.3 percent from the floor in the winning effort.

2 - Pistons double figure scorers:

Conversely, the Pistons struggled to score. Cade Cunningham was phenomenal with 39 points; Tobias Harris had 17. No other Pistons player reached double figures. Similar to Orlando, the Pistons are a below-average offense in the halfcourt. And if the Magic continue to shut off the water outside of Detroit, this series is within reach.

30.3 - Each team's combined 3-point percentage:

You're going to have to make threes to win in the postseason. Thankfully for the Magic, their poor 3-point shooting (10-34) was matched by the Pistons' 10-of-32 mark from 3-point range. The two teams combined to shoot 30.3 percent from deep, a less-than-ideal mark for either side that isn't sustainable to win any series.

15 - More Free Throws that the Pistons made:

Despite the Magic winning by 11, the Pistons made 15 more free throws (29 to 14) on 19 more attempts.

One thing to watch throughout the series is which team's key players get in foul trouble. Both defenses are incredibly physical, but Orlando saw itself in deeper foul trouble in Game 1. Jalen Suggs fouled out with less than two minutes left; Desmond Bane picked up two fouls within the first 3:13; Anthony Black was tabbed with four in 22:17.

Four Pistons players totaled three fouls, but that was it. We'll see how this trend plays out, but in a series where possessions (and, thus, points at the charity stripe) will be at a premium, this could be important.

20 - Differential in the paint:

The Magic simply dominated in the paint, outscoring Detroit 54-34. Detroit led the NBA in paint points per possession during the regular season, while the Magic were the 17th best at preventing them.

Orlando held Detroit to a ghastly 2-of-16 in non-restricted-area field goals in the paint, while the Magic went 6-of-14 (27-for-40 overall). When you can't shoot, that's the ballgame, folks.

0 - Minutes Magic trailed:

The Magic did not trail for a single second in this game, which is something that nobody -- literally -- expected entering the contest.

2,563 - Days since Orlando's last true road postseason game win:

Excluding the bubble -- technically played in Orlando -- the Magic have not won a true road postseason game since 2018-19, when it beat the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors 104-101 in Game 1 of their first round series.

Let's hope the result of this series isn't a repeat of that one!

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