The Magic Playoff Rotation: What Should Change vs. Pistons

When push comes to shove, you go out swinging with your best players.

With a playoff berth on the line, the Orlando Magic stepped up to the plate to do just that.

Despite whiffing on the first swing with their shortened 9-man rotation in Philadelphia, Orlando hit a home run on their next at-bat with their 9-man group two nights later against Charlotte, blowing out the Hornets to advance to the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How will Jamahl Mosley change Orlando's rotation heading into a first round series against Detroit?

The Magic's 9-man rotation is built for the postseason

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) during the second half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Generally speaking, a 9-man rotation is considered good length for a playoff rotation due to the high-minute load for the starters, having 1+ starter on the floor at all times, and relying on your top-end talent in the biggest moments.

For Orlando, that rotation at full strength is the normal starting unit:



Jalen Suggs – Desmond Bane – Franz Wagner – Paolo Banchero – Wendell Carter Jr.





with four players off the bench: Anthony Black – Tristan da Silva – Goga Bitadze – Jamal Cain

When Orlando is close to fully healthy and available like this, they can scale their lineups and rotation up and down very easily with its depth of ball-handlers.



The most versatile of them all is Black, who can sub in for just about any position 1-4 as a breakout All-D level point forward super connector. Bitadze provides starter-level defensive impact, while da Silva offers more of an offensive-minded do it all wing skillset, and Cain has shown to be an ideal plug-and-play role player who fills his role with winning plays like ORebs, steals, threes, passes, cuts.

Orlando may tap into more depth here and there, with Jevon Carter one option as a connector 3&D point guard they can rely on for veteran decision making and two-way energy, a good reserve to have in case of emergency. Moritz Wagner or Jonathan Isaac could make an appearance in the right matchup, though this season that's happened few and far between. That said, asking Isaac to lock down Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris in this series could help cool one of them down if they catch fire for a stretch.

Otherwise, guarding Cunningham will likely be Franz Wagner's job, who has reformed his elite defensive impact faster than he's shaken off the rust as a scorer since the injuries.

If any one player could see a drastic increase in everything from role, touches, usage, and minutes, its Anthony Black, who has developed from more than a sparkplug to an essential piece to the puzzle.

Orlando can try Suggs or Black on Cunningham to make dribbling a nightmare with either pest in his grill everywhere he goes, which hopefully leads to getting the ball out of his hands. Having size behind them in Banchero, Carter, Bitadze will help make finishing in the paint tougher than normal.

With both teams' ball-handlers and scorers excelling at drawing fouls, and both teams rating Top-5 in FT rate as a whole, which team can win the free throw battle will play a huge factor in each and every game of this series.

I asked J.B. Bickerstaff what he credits to Jalen Duren's rapid development curve as a faceup scorer:



"His work ethic



He worked his tail off this summer, 2-3x a day on (1v1)



His pregame workup, it's not typical



He asked us to bring a coach who every single night can play 1v1" pic.twitter.com/2i8n5ZxaW7 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 1, 2026

Jalen Duren has developed into a faceup scoring assassin on top of his short-roll connective playmaking; Orlando must force him to dribble, force him to take tough jump shots off the dribble, and keep him away from the paint.

Duncan Robinson and Kevin Huerter are knockdown catch-and-shoot 3pt shooters who need to be accounted for at all times, with a defender chasing them around the perimeter, no threes given, while staying prepared that either can pumpfake and put the ball on the floor to beat you too.

Tobias Harris has been a Magic matchup killer as a tough shot making postup mismatch scorer, like a scorned lover after breaking out in Orlando and always getting up for the matchup any chance he's played the Magic since. Orlando countering Harris with size and ball pressure to make him uncomfortable, make him dribble, make him take tough shots is a good idea.

Ausar Thompson can be treated like peak Isaac; a nuclear defensive anchor who doesn't have a ton of ways to beat you offensively. Daring Thompson to shoot and score is one option defensively, while forcing him away from the action as often as possible is probably a good idea on offense.

I asked @DetroitPistons HC J.B. Bickerstaff how NBA Awards should credit Ausar Thompson’s Defense for Detroit’s success this season:



“He’s All-Defense for sure…



DPOY, I think he’s definitely in that conversation…



There’s so many things that he does for us…” pic.twitter.com/ZTCNc5p942 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 6, 2026

Orlando's Top-9 rotation provides versatile defenders, multiple ball-handlers, strong play-finishers, sound rim-protectors; a group who best embodies what Orlando does best as a tough defensive unit that forces turnovers, runs off them, and remembers to share the ball on drive-and-kicks.

Send Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Paolo Banchero at Cade Cunningham to disrupt Detroit's primary option, close out hard on their handful of knockdown catch-and-shoot threats, force their co-stars into tough inefficient deep midrange jumpers, and stick to your core strengths.

The Magic finally seem to have this highly touted roster fairly close to fully healthy and available; let's see what Coach Mosley can do with his full arsenal of weapons to work with in a series where both teams stack up fairly close across the board.