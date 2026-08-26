Instant Grade: Magic Sign Malaki Branham

The Orlando Magic are boosting their depth by signing former first-round pick Malaki Branham. HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto was the first to report the news.

"The Orlando Magic and Malaki Branham have agreed to a deal, agent Deirunas Visockas of @gershbasketball told @hoopshype. Branham, the 20th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.0 points in four combined NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards," Scotto tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether this is just a training camp deal or if this is for the active roster. The Magic have only 14 players signed to the team, so this could be a deal to make him the 15th man.

Why Magic Signed Malaki Branham

Washington Wizards guard Malaki Branham takes a shot during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Branham came into the league as the 20th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA draft. He entered the league in a rebuilding situation on a team that wasn't very good but also had other mouths to feed when it came to development. Branham was one of three first-round picks in his draft class for San Antonio, and there wasn't a lot of opportunity for him to learn from other veterans on the roster.

He started 32 games in his rookie season and 29 in his second year. Once Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox joined the team in the 2024-25 campaign, Branham found himself on the outside looking in for the rotation. This prompted the Spurs to trade Branham to the Washington Wizards for Kelly Olynyk.

Branham once again found himself in a rebuilding situation that did not prioritize him as a developmental player. The Wizards had prioritized other players on the roster, and he wasn't set up for success.

Ultimately, the Wizards played him in just 28 games before moving on from him in February. In a three-team deal with the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, Branham was waived by Charlotte in early February and joined the Cleveland Charge in the G League shortly after.

Branham has not had an opportunity to play for a good team in the league, but Orlando could afford him that opportunity. He will likely be behind Jevon Carter and Jase Richardson in the rotation, but this is a chance for him to break out onto the scene.

Branham can play either guard role, which gives him some versatility. In some ways, this is a replacement for Jett Howard, who signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks earlier in the offseason. Branham likely won't factor too much into the Magic's rotation plans, but it gives them some depth and upside for a player that is still only 23 years old.