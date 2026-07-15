While the majority of the East has made efforts to improve, the Orlando Magic have not. Instead, they appear to be running back the exact same group, led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

The bulk of free agency -- minus LeBron James -- is over, so the options are slim pickens. But while there's no guarantee that the Magic use up their final roster spot, who could they pursue if they do? Let's examine!

Nick Richards, C

Mar 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) gestures after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: There is uncertainty about whether or not Jonas Valanciunas is headed overseas to Europe to finish his career. Recall, he almost left last year, but committed to stay in Denver after it snagged him away from the Sacramento Kings.

Assuming he doesn't stay in the states, Richards is arguably the best big on the market not named Jalen Duren, currently embroiled in a restricted free agency saga with the Detroit Pistons.

Richards has started 114 games over his six-year career. As a bench big in a limited role, he specializes as a vertical spacer, rebounder and shot-blocker. With Izaiyah Nelson's injury and Moe Wagner's departure, Richards gives Orlando another insurance option behind Wendell Carter Jr.

Jett Howard, G

Feb 7, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: This wouldn't shed the #RunningItBack™ label, I know.

After the Magic re-signed Jevon Carter and Jonathan Isaac, Jett Howard remains the Magic's lone available free agent.

Orlando declined his fourth-year team option ahead of last season. But it may be in the organization's best interest to bring him back on a one-year prove it contract, given their lack of shooting.

In 55 games last season, Howard averaged 5.5 points on a career-best 37.2 percent shooting from 3-point range. He lived up to the pre-draft shooter he was dubbed to be after converting on a mere 29.4 percent of his triples in his first two seasons.

Frankly, Howard is one of the best available shooters on the market. And this would be a bet on Sweeney and Co. to see if they can unlock any untapped potential for the soon-to-be 23-year-old wing.

Jalen Pickett, G/F

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Like Howard, Pickett is one of the better shooters available.

The 6-foot-2 guard had his team option declined by the Nuggets earlier this offseason after three seasons. The former second-round pick averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, shooting 42.2 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent from 3-point range (2.5 3PA) and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Across 126 career games, Pickett has shot 38.7 percent from distance on two triple tries per game. He's super strong and is a very good rebounder for his size. The only issue with this potential signing is that could eat up opportunity for Jase Richardson, which is counterintuitive to what Orlando is accomplishing.

But beggars cannot be choosers when it comes to shooting, and Orlando was one of the league's worst from beyond the arc last year.

Honorable mentions: Ochai Agbaji, Bruce Brown Jr., Trendon Watford, Bryce McGowens, Olivier Maxence-Prosper, etc.