The NBA is an unfair place because high draft picks entering their fifth year are often expected to have it all put together. This is what comes with being treated like the heir apparent and getting paid an extraordinary amount of dollars. It’s no different for the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero as big things are needed from him in 2026-27.

Look around the Eastern Conference and you’ll see the Miami Heat have a megastar in Giannis Antetokounmpo; the champion New York Knicks got Jalen Brunson; the Indiana Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton; the Detroit Pistons are set with Cade Cunningham; and the Cleveland Cavaliers have Donovan Mitchell. Each of them are the real deal and while older than Banchero, possess greater takeover ability than him because they have a bit more variety offensively.

But that can change if he indeed is that guy and it’s about how badly he wants it. Teams aren’t spending too many resources developing players past their third year, so any improvement is on him.

The obvious area he needs upgrading is his pull-up shooting since defenses are going to wall-up to deny him access in the lane. Attempts off the bounce were 42 percent of his shot diet in the playoffs and he only made 38.3 percent, including 32.1 percent from long range. His counters aren’t good enough, like a pugilist who only has basic combinations in his arsenal or can only fight off one foot.

The other department is playmaking because the best skill a player can have is making their teammates better. Going to the post is one effective way of opening up passing avenues, yet he will still need to tighten his accuracy considering 37.5 percent of his playoff turnovers were bad feeds. To boot, 45.8 percent of his giveaways happened by losing the ball.

Think about how valuable each possession is on an offensively limited team that struggles to make threes. They can't expect the defense to always bail them out.

Mar 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moments, but Not Enough Memories

Banchero had moments in the playoffs, but he and the Magic need a signature run. Keep in mind that in the team’s 19 playoff appearances, they’ve only had five seasons getting out of round one, the last one being 2009-10 (ECF). The supporting cast isn't perfect, but it’s good enough.

One wonders how Dwyane Wade before the Big Three, Kobe Bryant after Shaquille O’Neal left Los Angeles, and LeBron James before going to Miami, didn't experiment with the dark arts to have a squad around them like Banchero does now.

There is no doubt that Banchero is an All-Star-caliber player, but it remains to be seen if he if will take the next step, being the guy, or if he will be max-out as someone capable of being the second-best on a championship squad. It seems like 2026-27 will get the public closer to the answer.