The One Thing In Training Camp That Could Make It Fall Apart For Magic

A big factor in the Orlando Magic's training camp will be circumstance. Specifically, what that circumstance requires from the Magic: growth.

The growth displayed by the Magic will make or break their training camp, as the 2026-27 season will be a big year for Orlando.

The situation demands growth in camp

The eighth-place finish the Magic had in 2025-26 is not the end goal. It already sets the stage for the growth needed this season.

Growth became an even stronger expectation with the arrival of new head coach Sean Sweeney.

With a new person at the helm, improvement is expected for the Orlando Magic.

Not only are there these internal situations demanding growth, but the Eastern Conference is challenging the Magic as well.

The 2026-27 Eastern Conference is made up of the defending champion New York Knicks, the Pistons, 76ers, Celtics, Heat, Cavaliers, Raptors and Hawks. There are also the Wizards and Pacers to consider.

If the Magic want to establish themselves as a competitive team in the East, they will need to improve from last season. That growth must be shown in training camp.

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The growth falls on these starters

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are the starters to watch with growth.

A higher-scoring average combined with better 3-point field goal percentages from Banchero and Wagner will make these two an even stronger 1-2 offensive punch.

These two furthering their offensive game, especially from deep, will help make this Orlando Magic offense stronger.

The Magic finished 27th in 3-point percentage and 15th in points per game in the 2025-26 regular season.

In 57 regular-season games in 2025-26, Suggs averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 assists per game. He shot 43.5% from the field and 33.9% from deep. Those 5.5 assists per game are a career high.

If Suggs can maintain this growth, even improving his passing ability in training camp, it will make Orlando's offense even better; he will be the elite floor general who gets the ball to teammates for open looks.

That, plus improving his accuracy from beyond the arc, will be key for the Magic this season. Suggs being a dependable 3-point shooter will make him more of an offensive threat, drawing attention away from teammates while spreading the floor.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive improvement will help

The Orlando Magic were 13th in defensive rating (113.6) in the 2025-26 regular season. If they can move up into the top ten this season, or even the top five, that would further help the Magic stand out in the East.

The East is made up of plenty of talented offensive players, some even on the same team.

If the Magic want to make some noise this season, a stronger defense will help. Orlando will hopefully show the ability to have a stronger defense in training camp.