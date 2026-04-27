A month ago, Franz Wagner was wearing sweats on the sideline, watching his team from a different perspective than usual, seeing how they moved as a unit.

Now, the Magic's star forward is actively shutting down Detroit's MVP candidate, Cade Cunningham, and flat-out winning the marquee matchup through three playoff games of this first round series.

How is Wagner winning the matchup? By making every possession difficult for Cunningham on defense, getting downhill as often as possible and scoring effectively in the paint with floaters, and creating good looks for his team through pick-and-roll offense to out-impact Cade on both ends.

Matchup Stats & Tape Favor Franz over Cade

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is guarded by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franz has scored more points, forced more turnovers, forced more missed shots, and his team has outscored Cade's team in their matchup through three games of this first round playoff series.

In 16:35 MIN with Cunningham as his defender, Wagner has scored 19 PTS on 8/13 FG while dishing out 3 AST / 2 TO, with Orlando scoring 94 points as a team in those minutes. (3gp)



In 13:35 MIN with Wagner as his defender, Cunningham has scored 14 PTS on 5/17 FG while dishing out 4 AST / 4 TOV, with Detroit scoring 42 points as a team in those minutes. (3gp)

Cade Cunningham is having a REAL problem being guarded by Franz Wagner…



In 13:35 of matchup minutes, Cunningham is 5-for-17 with 4 turnovers when guarded by Wagner. pic.twitter.com/rMLgrQR9mn — SleeperPistons (@SleeperPistons) April 26, 2026

Game 1

In 5:36 MIN with Cunningham defending Wagner, Franz scored 6 PTS on 3/3 FG with 1 TO while his team scored 33 PTS.





In 3:30 MIN with Wagner defending Cunningham, Cade scored 5 PTS on 2/6 FG with 1 AST / 1 TO, while his team scored 13 PTS.

Game 2

In 5:17 MIN with Wagner guarding Cunningham, Cade scored 3 PTS on 1/3 FG with 2 AST / 2 TO, while his team scored 19 PTS.

In 4:32 MIN with Cunningham guarding Wagner, Franz scored 0 PTS on 0/2 FG while his team scored 15 PTS.

Franz Wagner Game 3 Defense Tape vs DET

- 7 pts allowed (3 FGs)

- 6 Forced Misses

- 2 Stocks

- 3 Forced Turnovers

- 34 Mins



How do you grade his defense from this game? pic.twitter.com/jFHj9an3Id — Hoopology (@hoopologyxx) April 27, 2026

Game 3

In 6:27 MIN where Cunningham defended Wagner, Franz scored 13 PTS on 5/8 FG, with 3 AST / 1 TO, while his team scored 46 PTS.

In 4:48 MIN where Wagner defended Cunningham, Cade scored 6 PTS on 2/8 FG, with 1 AST / 1 TO, got blocked once, made just 1/5 3P, while his team scored 14 PTS.

Cunningham didn't fare much better against Anthony Black guarding him, either.



Black took up the defensive duties on Cade when Wagner went to the bench in Game 3



In 3:55 MIN where Black defended Cunningham, Cade scored 5 PTS on 1/3 FG, dished 2 AST to 3 TOV, while his team scored 22 PTS.

Franz CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/wK3vLt5Isf — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 25, 2026

So to recap Game 3:



Franz scored and created more points (13 PTS on 5/8 FG with a 3/1 AST/TO ratio and his team scoring 46 PTS) in a six-and-a-half minute span than Cade mustered (11 total points on 3/11 FG with Wagner and Black defending him, dishing 3 AST/4 TO while his team scored 36 PTS) in nearly nine minutes of game time with Orlando's best wing defenders guarding him in Wagner and Black.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s defensive versatility was on full display in this one as well, switching onto Cunningham in 2:15 MIN of game time, forcing Cade to shoot 2/6 FG, forcing him into 2 AST / 2 TO, and blocking his shot in the paint.



Wagner also hit two huge clutch shots over Cade in the Game 3 win, once pull-up stepback middy in pick-and-roll, and one catch-and-shoot three dagger with an in-your-face celebration.

He is that guy for a reason. Paolo Banchero

Paolo on Franz hitting clutch shots late in the game:



"He's that guy for a reason" pic.twitter.com/LzeEehQBE3 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 25, 2026

Franz Wagner has the best defensive field goal percentage of any player with 40+ defended shots in the playoffs. (31.8% dFG%)

In Game 3, Anthony Black became the first bench player in NBA history with 8+ PTS, 3+ STL, 3 + BLK, & 0 TOV in a playoff game, via Stat Defender.

Best Defensive Field Goal Percentage (DFG%) In The 2025-26 NBA Playoffs (Min. 40 Total DFGA) :



1. Franz Wagner — 31.8%

2. Rui Hachimura — 34.0%

3. Rudy Gobert — 35.8%

4. Marcus Smart — 36.6%

5. Tobias Harris — 36.7%

5. Jayson Tatum — 36.7%

7.… https://t.co/QjaKHPn9DI pic.twitter.com/NjCCCCX8lV — Stat Defender (@statdefender) April 26, 2026

Cunningham and Harden have the two worst turnover rates relative to touches thus far in the NBA Playoffs, via Hoopology.

Many of those turnovers come off Orlando's frenetic defense pestering Cade on the ball, in one-on-one, in pick-and-roll, forcing him to pass the rock in a crowd of defenders.

Franz Wagner (4.7) and Anthony Black (4.3) are combining for 9 deflections per game in the first round versus the Pistons, with both averaging 2.3 steals per game, via Jake Chapman.

Turnovers to Touches In the Playoffs

- Cade & Harden need to tighten up

- Tatum low TOV is promising sign pic.twitter.com/4f30bdy2mr — Hoopology (@hoopologyxx) April 27, 2026

Wagner and Black have done what they have been asked by the Magic's coaching staff to do – make life living hell for Cade Cunningham every time he touches the ball

Orlando's asked its elite wing defenders to spend ever defensive possession making every touch, shot, and looks for Cade as tough as possible as Detroit's first choice, primary scoring option, and lead playmaker; making him work for every inch; encouraging him to take tough inefficient shots, and do so on an island until Orlando's bigs add pressure in pick-and-roll coverage.

Franz Wagner is winning this marquee matchup against Cade Cunningham with fundamental big wing defense, individual scoring, team scoring, forced stops and clutch shot making against Detroit's MVP candidate through the first three playoff games of the East's 1-vs-8 seed matchup; will this factor define the series, or will Cade's 1-seed Pistons find a way to adjust in Game 4?

When the Magic's defense is pressuring the ball, contesting 3pt shots, rotating with purpose, rebounding with effort, running off turnovers and keeping the rim protected like this, Orlando's defense suddenly looks as in-sync as its peak points-off-turnover powers of the last two seasons.