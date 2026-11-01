Why To Watch Magic Vs. Celtics After The Big Win Over Toronto

The Orlando Magic secured their second win of the season on Friday, a 121-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on the road.

The Magic responded well after suffering a 129-99 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

Orlando found better success this time around to get the much-needed win. The Magic stepped up in the ways they needed to.

The Magic now take on the Boston Celtics, a must-watch game given the Magic's performance against Toronto on Friday.

Can the Magic keep momentum rolling?

The Magic secured a huge win over the defending champion New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 25. Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva all had a productive night.

However, the Magic followed that up with the 30-point loss to the Raptors. The only player who had a productive night worth praising from the aforementioned list of players was da Silva.

The Magic need to show that this will not be a recurring problem after the win over the Raptors.

The Magic shot the 3-ball well in the victory over Toronto (53%) and need to continue knocking it down well, although shooting 53% again from deep is not very realistic. Orlando also had great ball movement, finishing the game with 30 assists.

The Magic even did a great job getting looks inside and getting to the free-throw line.

Wagner, Bane, Black and Wendell Carter Jr. had productive games in the win over Toronto. Black (10 assists) and Wagner (11 assists) accounted for over half of Orlando's total assists.

Wagner had a strong offensive night with 26 points. That is the type of production needed on a game-to-game basis from the forward.

Bane played excellently on the offensive end as well. He led the Magic in scoring with 28 points. He shot 8-for-18 from the field and 6-for-12 from deep.

The Magic must see strong performances in all of these areas again. The Magic cannot struggle all around. This is a key opportunity to start stringing together some wins.

How do the Magic handle Jayson Tatum?

Scottie Barnes had an incredible night against the Magic on Friday. He finished with a game-high 41 points on 19-for-34 shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum has already had two games this season scoring over 30 points; one of which was a 40-point performance.

The Magic cannot allow Tatum to have a game like Barnes did.

However, Barnes' performance could have exposed key weaknesses that may give the team an edge in their defensive preparation for the game against Boston.