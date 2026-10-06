Magic Guards Pushing Each Other To New Limits

Welcome to the backcourt dawghouse of Orlando, home of the Magic's guard dawgs.

This isn't the doghouse your wife sends you to watch Magic games after you get in trouble for saying something dumb; this is the Magic's dawghouse, where Orlando's backcourt of bullies beat each other up to make each other better, like Saiyans growing stronger after each lost battle.

This Magic team has a type when it comes to guards they like to employ on their roster – tough team-first connectors who aren't hesitant to make the hustle play their team needs to win on the margins.

Magic guards Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Jevon Carter, and Jason Richardson have all made their mark through the first two weeks of Magic training camp, praising each other's energy plus Sean Sweeney's defensive system for putting everyone in the best position to succeed.

The dawg mentality is a mindset. It surpasses gender, race, where you come from – it is about where you are going, even beyond basketball. Kelsey Plum

Quotes from Magic Players

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Desmond Bane about the defensive energy in the backcourt at Orlando Magic Training Camp.

It has been crazy.



Guys picking up, hounding the ball, fighting over screens; it has been good.



(Makes) Everybody (better). If we are going to be the defensive team that we want to be, it’s going to help all of us continue to improve. Desmond Bane

I asked Desmond Bane about the defensive energy in the backcourt at #Magic Training Camp



“It’s been crazy.



Guys picking up, hounding the ball, fighting over screens…



If we’re going to be the defensive team that we want to be, it’s going to help all of us continue to improve.” pic.twitter.com/cip1QDAole — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 5, 2026

I asked Jevon Carter if this Magic defensive system allows the guards to feel more comfortable gambling to generate turnovers:

Everybody is locked in.



So you can be a little more aggressive because you know you got four guys on the backside locked in and ready to help. So it does make it easier when you are pressuring the ball if you do make a mistake, you know you got guys that got your back.



Definitely makes it a lot easier knowing you got five guys guarding with you, you’re not just by yourself on an island. Jevon Carter

I asked Jevon Carter if this #Magic system allows guards to gamble to force turnovers:



“Everybody’s locked in.



So you know you can be a little more aggressive…



Definitely makes it a lot easier knowing you got 5 guys guarding with you, you’re not just by yourself on an island” pic.twitter.com/t91uvJVhfZ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 5, 2026

I asked Anthony Black how Orlando's defensive system helps him be a ball hawk and helps the Magic Guards force Steals

Our spots that we are supposed to be in defensively lead to a lot of those steals…



All the guards in practice are working on being in those spots, being ready for the ball. Anthony Black

I asked Anthony Black how the system helps him be a Ball Hawk and helps the #Magic Guards force Steals



“Our spots that we’re supposed to be in defensively lead to a lot of those steals…



All the guards in practice are working on being in those spots, being ready for the ball.” pic.twitter.com/gOPQDB0ys5 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 5, 2026

I asked Jase Richardson how the team is helping him know when and where to gamble for Steals:

For me, it is all about timing.



Certain areas I can, certain areas I cannot. It is going to the flow of the game



When we need a play like that, probably be more aggressive with it.



But when we have certain leads, certain runs, certain things in the game, got to be mindful of what the score and time is, and just being smart on that front. Jase Richardson

I asked Jase Richardson about Gambling for Steals



“For me, it’s all about timing.



Going to the flow of the game



When we need a play like that, probably be more aggressive with it.



But when we have certain leads… need to be mindful of what the score and time is… being smart” pic.twitter.com/rBtbvrIFLp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

On the defensive energy in the backcourt being contagious, Jase confirmed, "1000%"

One thousand percent.



You see Desmond or Jalen dive after a loose ball or get a steal on ball, it turns up the energy for everybody.



Being a guard, setting the tone early, disrupting plays, passing lanes… Jase Richardson

I asked Jase Richardson if defensive energy is contagious in the Magic’s backcourt:



“1000%



You see Desmond or Jalen dive after a loose ball or get a steal on ball, it turns up the energy for everybody.



Being a guard, setting the tone early, disrupting plays, passing lanes…” pic.twitter.com/mlzctBkb93 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

How Sweeney's Defense Helps Guards Gamble For Steals

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bane described the defensive energy of the Magic's backcourt battles as 'crazy', saying how the experience will definitely help everybody continue to get better and reach their goals to be an elite defensive team. Suggs noted the challenge laid upon the players by the coaching staff to chase consistency and efficiency, to stay locked into the challenge at hand every day.

Richardson confirmed that chaotic defensive energy is contagious in Orlando's backcourt battles, saying that the guards set the tone. On the idea of when and where to gamble for steals, Richardson said, for him, 'it is all about timing.'

Carter said knowing all five teammates are locked in behind you makes it easier to be a little more aggressive when it comes to gambling for steals. Black praised the positioning of the defensive system for helping the team force turnovers, saying the guards are focused on being in the correct position and staying ready for the ball.

Gambling for steals in general can be a negative, but gambling for steals when you have a realistic shot of deflecting the ball and have the confidence that even if you miss, you have an all-world defense behind you ready to clean up your mistake, turns this form of gambling into a low-risk high-reward proposition. The payoff of potential points off forced turnovers outweighs the risk of giving up a good shot to the other team, because you have the team defense capable of minimizing that risk.

While some players lean on lazily reaching out of position to gamble for steals too often, the place that particular skill has positive value is when it's flanked with a team defense that can make up for it, making the risk more calculated and even a positive.

If Orlando's guards stick to their positions in Sweeney's defensive system, the force turnover tallies should write themselves.