Why Magic Slowly Bringing Jalen Suggs Back is the Right Call

ORLANDO, Fla. — For just the second time since the 2022-23 campaign, Jalen Suggs came off the bench for the Orlando Magic in the team's NBA Cup win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Suggs was definitely rusty in his return to the court, scoring just three points on 1 of 8 shooting in just under 21 minutes of action. However, he made his presence known on the defensive end of the floor, which earned praise from Magic head coach Sean Sweeney.

"Just trying to make sure that we managed the game. [We] talked a little bit before the game about certain guys when they come back from injury... they're trying to manage it, making it a 40-minute game instead of a 48-minute game," Sweeney said.

"But his impact was felt immediately and although he didn't have a great shooting night, he impacts the game in so many different areas; on the basketball with his point of attack defense, his ability to penetrate and make the right play. You know, in limited minutes he had three assists, and he had a number of potential assists. So, great to have him back out there and excited for him to keep ramping up."

Jalen Suggs Return Makes Magic More Dangerous

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs brings the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suggs brings a defensive upgrade for the Magic and they want him to be able to stay healthy and on the court for the long haul. On top of that, he brings a ton of energy to the group that's infectious on the court.

"That's the heart and soul right there. I mean, he brings the energy," Desmond Bane said. "It's infectious and what I love, I mean, everything he was doing out there was pretty much part of the right process, you know? I mean, he's trying to make the right plays, coming to the bench and asking like, 'was this the play and what did you guys see?'

"So that collaboration, I think, is how things get on track faster, you know, especially after missing two weeks with his knees. I'm super, super happy that he's back and looking forward to competing with him."

It's going to be a methodical process for Suggs to get back to his 100 percent capability by slowly incorporating him back into the system. It gives the Magic a taste of what he can bring while giving him a chance to fully get healthy so he can get to his best sooner rather than later.