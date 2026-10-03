Earlier in training camp, Magic coach Sean Sweeney compared the Magic’s Centers to the linebackers of a defense in football, noting the need for both to quarterback the entire defense with their voice and leadership.

So, naturally, I followed that idea up by asking Coach Sweeney if that made Orlando's guards the defensive backs hunting interceptions in this metaphor, noting the strengths of Jalen Suggs' pick-six steals and Anthony Black's focus on being a defensive playmaking ball hawk in his role next season.

Sweeney confirmed this metaphor, stating that the many strong on-ball perimeter defenders that Orlando's roster offers must be decisive, but smart, when it comes to forcing turnovers:

Yeah...



Part of Jalen’s role is to be a great POA defender



Jevon Carter, Anthony Black, Jase Richardson, Franz Wagner



We got a couple of guys here who are big time defenders.



We want them to have that level of on-ball defense.



They have to listen to some of the commands that those big guys say and be really definitive in how they play the basketball. Sean Sweeney

Sean Sweeney recently said the Magic’s Centers are Orlando’s linebackers



I asked if that makes the Guards like Suggs & Black defensive backs?



“Yeah… They have to listen to some of the commands that those big guys say and be really definitive in how they play the basketball.” pic.twitter.com/0QQWW2YcFW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

Jase Richardson Praised by Magic Teammate for Strong Training Camp

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Magic forward Tristan da Silva if any teammates have popped out to him after this offseason and through these first few weeks off camp.

After praising everyone's effort, he acknowledged one player specifically: the second-year guard out of Michigan State, Jase Richardson.

For sure, I think everybody has made strides.



The way Jase (Richardson) is competing…



from his Rookie year to now, his Sophomore year, I am gonna be excited to see what it looks like for him Tristan da Silva

Have any Magic Teammates popped out in Training Camp to Tristan da Silva?



“For sure, I think everybody has made strides.



The way Jase (Richardson) is competing…



from his Rookie year to now, his Sophomore year, I’m gonna be excited to see what it looks like for him” pic.twitter.com/6UovgIXi6x — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

With Richardson already speaking on his goals of being a defensive pest this season at Magic Media Day, and with Orlando's guards all bringing a fiery intensity to the table, I asked Richardson if the defensive energy is becoming contagious in the Magic’s backcourt:

One thousand percent.



You see Desmond or Jalen dive after a loose ball or get a steal on ball, it turns up the energy for everybody.



Being a guard, setting the tone early – disrupting plays, disrupting passing lanes – I feel like that just brings a lot of energy to the team.



Seeing two guys like that, who have been in this league for awhile, make plays like that, it makes you want to make plays like that even more. Jase Richardson

I asked Jase Richardson if defensive energy is contagious in the Magic’s backcourt:



“1000%



You see Desmond or Jalen dive after a loose ball or get a steal on ball, it turns up the energy for everybody.



Being a guard, setting the tone early, disrupting plays, passing lanes…” pic.twitter.com/mlzctBkb93 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

If the guards are the defensive backs of the defense, they'll have to rely on the instruction of the big man playing the role of middle linebacker in this sports metaphor, along with their natural defensive instincts, to decide when to act on those instincts by gambling for a steal.

I asked Jase Richardson about how they work on when and when not to gamble for steals, how to assess the risk of when to try to force turnovers without fouling or getting beat on defense and when to simply stay in good position?

For me, it is all about timing.



Going to the flow of the game



When we need a play like that, probably be more aggressive with it.



But when we have certain leads… need to be mindful of what the score and time is… being smart Jase Richardson

I asked Jase Richardson about Gambling for Steals



“For me, it’s all about timing.



Going to the flow of the game



When we need a play like that, probably be more aggressive with it.



But when we have certain leads… need to be mindful of what the score and time is… being smart” pic.twitter.com/rBtbvrIFLp — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 2, 2026

Sweeney mentioned Suggs, Jevon Carter, Wagner, Black, and Richardson as some of the perimeter on-ball defenders he expects to play at a high-level for this defense.

Magic fans are used to the defense mucking up passing lanes, forcing turnovers, and running off them; but it's been a minute since that truly was happening on a night-to-night basis. Starting the season off fully healthy with a new focus on re-establishing those hustling principles is a promising sign of a return to the good ol' days of this Orlando defense.

With nearly all these players continually to age into the next phase of their careers, there's a chance this backcourt defense is as frenetic and disruptive as ever before. We all know Suggs is good for a pick-six steal and slam or full-court sprint chasedown block just about every time he takes the court; what happens when he's paired with another ball-hawk by his side and linebackers in every direction?