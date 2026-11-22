A pair of Southeast Division teams face off on Sunday night, as the Orlando Magic hit the road to take on Trae Young and the Washington Wizards.

Washington snapped a lengthy losing streak with back-to-back wins, yet it’s an underdog at home against a Magic team that is at less than full strength.

After a slow start to the season, the Magic are just one game under .500 and have somewhat survived a lengthy absence for star forward Paolo Banchero.

Franz Wagner has been one of the best players in the league this season, and he’s my favorite prop pick in this game against a Washington team that has won just two of its last 10 games.

These two squads may end up battling all year for a play-in spot in the East, so who has the edge on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my Wagner prop bet, injuries, a prediction and more for this Eastern Conference battle.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -4.5 (-115)

Wizards +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: -204

Wizards: +170

Total

219.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Magic vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, MagicTV 27, NBA League Pass

Magic record: 7-8

Wizards record: 6-11

Magic vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Noah Penda – out

Paolo Banchero – out

Wizards Injury Report

Felix Okpara – questionable

Jamir Watkins – out

Reece Beekman – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Justin Champagnie – out

Magic vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner 7+ Assists (-155)

In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I explained why Wagner is undervalued against Washington:

Magic star Franz Wagner has put the team on his back with Paolo Banchero sidelined with an ankle injury, averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.

Wagner has been the hub in this offense, averaging career-high assist numbers in the process. He’s picked up seven or more dimes in 10 of his 15 games, averaging 14.9 potential assists per night.

That gives Wagner a really solid floor, and the Magic star should be able to get his teammates going against a struggling Washington team.

The Wizards currently allow the second-most opponent assists per game (28.9) in the NBA this season. So, that puts Wagner in a great spot to potentially reach his season average and clear this prop on Sunday.

Magic vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Orlando has covered the spread in two of three games as a road favorite this season, and the Magic are ahead of Washington in offensive, defensive and net rating this season.

Now, Orlando is still in the bottom half of the league in all three categories, so I don’t expect a lopsided game – hence the 4.5-point spread from oddsmakers.

The Magic have relied heavily on Wagner to create offense, but this Washington team has struggled on the boards, is 23rd in defense and 26th in offense despite Young and Anthony Davis being healthy for most of the season.

Young’s contract is one of the worst in the NBA, and the Wizards are just 7-9 against the spread as underdogs this season, posting an average scoring margin of minus-7.7 points in those games. This line has actually moved in favor of the Wizards, but I’m not buying them even after two wins in a row.

Pick: Magic -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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