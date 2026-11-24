The Orlando Magic are preparing for arguably their biggest game of the season to date as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Kia Center for the first time since their infamous playoff series.

The Magic were up 3-1 against the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs, but they lost three consecutive games, including a heartbreaking Game 6 defeat in Orlando that knocked them out of the postseason. Now the two teams find themselves competing for first place in their respective NBA Cup group.

To learn more about the Pistons, we spoke with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor John Hobbs.

What have the Pistons been up to since we last saw them in Game 7 against the Magic?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the playoffs, Detroit have had a nervy summer with regards to Jalen Duren and if he will re-sign with the team. But, at the last minute, he agreed to terms and Detroit's frontcourt had its star commanding it. However, it has only taken two games into the season for that to come crashing down as he is out through injury.

The Pistons though have strength in the backcourt led by Cade Cunningham who has entered the early MVP chat, and additional floor spacing with Isaiah Joe, and John Collins welcome additions.

What's the biggest difference between last year's team and this year's?

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu fights for the ball with Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The instant change is a three-point threat with Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Joe, which gives the Pistons better floor spacing. What's been good is that the newcomers to the team have not only brought a different style of play to the Pistons, but also they have got Detroit's infamous defensive mentality etched in their game as well.

This is a big game for both teams with the winner advancing to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup. How important do the Pistons view the Cup?

Atlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings dribbles past Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons are treating the NBA Cup with urgency and playoff-level intensity, viewing it as both an opportunity to bounce back from their current two-game skid and a chance to reach the knockout rounds after falling just short last year. A win will be a chance to get some momentum going.

If the Pistons were to lose the game, what would be the reason why?

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The absence of Duren has been major. Their rebounding percentage rate has dropped and they have conceded second chance points, which has also been a factor. This was evident against the Hawks on Sunday, so this would be a good time to play Detroit as they are also on a brutal stretch of games at the moment.

What's your prediction for the game?

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney talks to referee Natalie Sago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a good time to play Detroit at the moment and the Magic, despite only winning one game in six at home have been dangerous in the Cup, so Magic will fancy their chances. But the Pistons will be keen to shake this losing run, so I'm going Pistons 112, Magic 101.