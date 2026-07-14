Magic Play-by-Play Announcer David Steele Retires After 37 Seasons

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are saying goodbye to a franchise icon.

Play-by-play announcer David Steele, who has been the voice of the team for 37 seasons on television and radio, is retiring effective immediately.

“I can’t thank the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic organization enough for what they have provided to me and my family,” Steele said in a press release.

“When I interviewed with Pat Williams back in 1988, I never dreamed it would play out this way. Now it is time for me to put the microphone down and spend time with my family. It’s been an honor to represent the Orlando Magic and I am forever grateful.”

David Steele Retires After 37 Seasons With Magic

A view of the Orlando Magic logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steele was the team's radio play-by-play announcer for the team's inaugural season in 1989 and served in that role until 1998, where he moved to the television broadcast. In 2019, Steele was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

“You can’t have a memory of Orlando Magic basketball without David Steele’s voice being a part of it,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos in a press release.

“David handled everything with professionalism and class, and he will forever be entrenched in this franchise’s history. ‘Is This Anything?’ We’d say David was EVERYTHING to the Orlando Magic. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Being in the Kia Center with David, there is an energy about him. He is incredibly humble, but you could tell why he was widely respected. He was always happy to be at work and he brought a lot of joy into the building.

Dante Marchitelli Takes Over

With Steele retiring, the Magic have a replacement in line in Dante Marchitelli, who has been filling in as the play-by-play guy on road broadcasts for the last three seasons.

“I am beyond grateful to the DeVos family and the Orlando Magic organization for this wonderful opportunity,” said Marchitelli in a press release.

“Working with David Steele for the past 20 years has been the highlight of my career. He is an absolute legend and I can’t thank him enough for everything he has taught me along the way. This is a dream come true and I’m looking forward to continuing my connection with Orlando Magic fans everywhere.”

Official plans regarding the Magic's broadcast for the upcoming season will be announced in the "near future."