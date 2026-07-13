3 takeaways after 3 Magic Summer League games

The Orlando Magic have gotten off to a strong start in Summer League, picking up two-straight wins over the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers after losing to the Charlotte Hornets.

At the end of the day, Summer League isn't a tell-all event. But what are the three biggest takeaways?

Both of the Magic's second-year players have looked promising:

Nov 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Summer League is largely a spectacle for rookies and the league's under-the-radar prospects fighting for roster spots. But practically every team will have at least one second- or third-year player suiting up for extra reps.

The Magic have multiple -- namely Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, two second-year players who didn't factor into last year's rotation all that often. Though both have been two of the Magic's best players through three Summer League games.

Richardson, 20, is averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists on 45.5 percent shooting and 44.4 percent shooting from 3-point range (4-9 3PT). He's been very efficient with his on-ball reps in ball screens and the open court. Meanwhile, Penda's averaging 17.5 points and seven boards on 52.4/42.9/100 shooting splits, looking far more comfortable offensively than he did as a rookie.

New Magic head coach Sean Sweeney is a highly respected player development coach. With minimal roster changes, they are banking on tangible growth from both -- which would be huge for the back-end of their rotation.

Izaiyah Nelson is extremely raw, not ready to make an impact in Magic rotation:

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Unfortunately, Nelson was limited to just four minutes in the Magic's third Summer League game with a fractured ankle. (The injury bug bit us here, too...)

What Nelson has shown is a ridiculously high motor, especially defensively. His hands are active in drop and, with the few reps he's had in space, has looked quite encouraging. But the 6-foot-10 big is still incredibly raw -- especially offensively -- relative to his counterparts. Thus, Nelson will need more seasoning before he can be relied upon to impact the Magic's rotation.

In fairness, that was the expectation when the Magic selected him No. 51 overall. Nelson, on a two-way contract, is averaging just 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, one steal and one block through three games.

I love his effort and activity on the defensive end. He has the physical traits to be quite impactful, but needs to put the puzzle pieces together.

Magic must find a way to retain Lester Quinones:

Oct 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Lester Quinones (24) looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: The Magic's three two-way spots are occupied by Alex Morales, Colin Castleton and Nelson.

Morales broke out in the G-League with the Osceola Magic last year, but has been pretty underwhelming through three Summer League games. Castleton has been good-not-great, but his spot should be far from secure. The same goes for the aforementioned Morales.

The one player the Magic should be prioritizing is Lester Quinones, who scored 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the Magic's overtime win on Sunday.

Lester Quinones in @orlandomagic overtime win against Portland! 👏



🔥 30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 9-14 FG, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/tA93WSxROR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 13, 2026

He's entering his second year in the Magic organization after spending last season in Osceola. Quinones led them in scoring, averaging 22.8 points on 48.0 percent shooting and 66.6 percent true shooting. '

The 25-year-old is a dynamic multi-level scorer. And if Orlando needs one thing, it's shooting and shot creation.

In a limited role, he can provide both. And he's also looked solid on the defensive end through three SL games. If he continues this trajectory, there's no reason why he should be parked in the G-League full-time for another season.