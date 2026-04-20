The Orlando Magic are the only road team in the first round of the NBA playoffs to secure a Game 1 victory after a 112-101 win against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Considering where the Magic were a week ago following a loss to the Boston Celtics to close out the regular season, the team is in a far different place from where it was just seven days prior. Another ugly loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament had many thinking the Magic would be cooked by the Charlotte Hornets, but the fortunes turned around and now we're seeing the team Orlando wants to be.

This doesn't mean the Magic will beat the Pistons in a seven-game series, but Game 1 winners have a 77.8 success rate to close out the series.

The Magic Won't Go Down Easily

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris is defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There's a reason why people predicted that the Magic would be a contender in the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the season. They have the length to compete with any team in the East, especially the Pistons, who are built very similar as a roster.

The main thing the Pistons had that the Magic didn't this season was health. The Magic lost Franz Wagner for over 50 games while Banchero missed 10 and Suggs was out for 25. Anthony Black also missed 18 contests, but all of them were healthy and available against the Pistons in Game 1 and it showed.

Despite all of the struggles to stay healthy, the Magic still won 45 games. Had Wagner been healthy for even half of the games he missed, there's a good chance the Magic are a 50+ win team and would be hosting a first-round series, making them a dangerous 8-seed.

It's easy to count the Magic out based on the games they played against the Celtics and Sixers, but Orlando has been inconsistent all year long. However, when they are playing at their highest level, it's a ceiling that matches some of the best in the league.

Looking Ahead: Magic Must Stay Consistent

A win in Game 1 is great, but the Magic aren't satisfied. It's Jamahl Mosley's first road win in the playoffs in eight tries, nine if you include the loss against the Sixers in the Play-In Tournament. They have been here before and they are acting like it.

inside the locker room after the game 1 win in Detroit pic.twitter.com/BfAbOpe1VN — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 20, 2026

This has been an issue for the Magic all season long. They catch fire, and then they lose it.

That's evidenced by their seven-game win streak in March that was followed up by a six-game losing streak that effectively put them on the other side of the Play-In Tournament.

However, another side of the coin that can be shown is the fact that the Magic have always bounced back. In late December and early January, the Magic alternated losses and wins in 14 consecutive games, showing that they don't stay down for long.

However, in the playoffs, the Magic have to keep their foot on the gas. The momentum they have built from beating the Hornets and Pistons needs to be bottled up so that they can leave after Game 2 with another gritty win that will give them a chance to sweep when the series reaches Orlando.