It's not every day a living legend in the prime of his career becomes available.

When the name Giannis Antetokounmpo actually hits the trade block, every team that exists in the world of basketball is forced to stop in its tracks to consider its options; even Real Madrid is wondering how many Antetokounbros they'd have to sign to lure The Greek Freak family overseas.

This includes the Orlando Magic, forced to at least consider their options; Orlando was recently named as 'a team to watch' in the pursuit of Giannis by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

What Latest Reports say about Orlando - Milwaukee Trade Negotiations

Jan 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) guards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reported interest between the Magic and Giannis add up for many reasons.

Orlando's current President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, was integral in scouting and drafting Giannis with Milwaukee when working under John Hammond, who still serves as a senior adviser and respected voice in Orlando's front office.

The Magic recently hired Spurs Defensive Coach Sean Sweeney to be a first time Head Coach for Orlando next season after letting go of their most recent Defensive-minded Coach, Jamahl Mosley.

Coach Sweeney has many fans around the league from players to coaches to execs, including none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo himself after Sweeney coached Giannis in Milwaukee, which also overlapped at the same time with Weltman and Hammond running the Bucks front office.

On a live stream discussing the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on the Magic's trade intentions based on his sources:

I do not see a path for Orlando to trade for Giannis without including Paolo or Franz.



I don not think the Magic are willing to do that at this juncture.



And the draft capital that they sent for Desmond Bane, pretty much takes them out of any arms race that is going to exist for Giannis. Jake Fischer

If this statement is true, that Orlando is unwilling to part with Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero in a deal for Antetokounmpo, then there's not much left to consider for Orlando; they won't be in the race.

The Magic can make some of the more impressive trade packages of any team in the league if Milwaukee is looking for versatile young talent to build around, but Orlando would have to part with one of its two big wing stars, and probably another coveted piece, to win any bidding wars.

Sweeney was not brought in to coach Giannis, he was not brough in just for his touted defensive mind, but for things like his straightforward communication style and goal of molding his third NBA Finals level defense.

Weltman has reconfirmed since season's end that he believes this team was one win away from making progress as a real playoff team; all indications are that he wants to see his vision through.

The temptation to speed up this Magic team's window for contention from tomorrow to today; to live up to all the heightened expectations to win now, or else; to acquire one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, who was not only one of the greatest draft picks ever made, but a draft pick that you yourself were vital in making, must be pretty hard to ignore.