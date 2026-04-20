There's an old adage that a postseason series doesn't begin until the road team wins.

Well, the No. 8 Orlando Magic just picked up their first-ever road postseason victory under head coach Jamahl Mosley, stealing Game 1 against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons with a 112-101 win. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Jalen Suggs ignites fast start for Magic:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) shoots the ball in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during a first round game of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic picked up right where they left off, racing out to an 18-5 run to begin the first quarter. And that was largely due to Jalen Suggs. The 6-foot-5 guard knocked down a pair of early threes, was diving for loose balls, was hustling back in transition and forcing deflections/turnovers.

He was everywhere; as we've belabored on multiple occasions, he's the heartbeat of this Magic squad. Suggs didn't shoot the ball well, but his impact was felt for every second of his 36:06. Suggs was incredibly impactful, ultimately finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block on 6-of-16 shooting.

The Magic's foremost playoff riser ... rose:

Mar 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's been an inconsistent season from Paolo Banchero. But the Magic star has oftentimes performed under the bright lights, averaging 28.0 points across 12 career postseason games. Play-in numbers don't count, but Banchero's aggressiveness was a big reason why the Magic asserted themselves against the Hornets.

The Pistons presented a different beast, but it was one Banchero met.

He was outstanding in Game 1, canning eight of his 15 shot attempts, logging a team-most 23 points. Despite facing an elite halfcourt defense, the 6-foot-10 wing looked completely calm and in rhythm.

Banchero didn't score in the fourth, but he didn't need to with how he controlled the game. Whenever his number was called, he responded.

Magic defense limits damage outside of Cade Cunningham:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks with an official during the first half against the Orlando Magic during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of my biggest keys for a Magic series upset was limiting the damage from Pistons not named Cade Cunningham.

Slowing down Detroit's All-NBA guard is a near-impossible task, even with him recently returning from a collapsed lung. He notably had to shake off some rust, but he still posted a game-high 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting and 3-of-8 from 3-point range.

His supporting cast, however, didn't play well. The Magic completely shut down All-Star big Jalen Duren. Tobias Harris, whose playoff shortcomings are well documented, was the only other Pistons player to reach double figures. And the Pistons' six bench players scored just 20 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

Simply put, the Magic exposed the Pistons' lack of a go-to scorer in Game 1.

Fourth quarter Franz!:

Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Duncan Robinson (55) in the first half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Up seven entering the fourth quarter, the first few minutes were vital for Orlando to maintain momentum.

Detroit didn't go down without swinging. But the Magic opened the period -- which began with Banchero on the bench -- a perfect 6-for-6, including three baskets from Franz Wagner, who finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Winning the non-Banchero minutes in that situation was critical. And Wagner's 10 fourth-quarter points were quite loud in the end.

Both defenses were exactly as advertised:

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

If you're a masochist, this is the series for you!

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