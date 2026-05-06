The Orlando Magic are one of four teams still looking for a head coach for next season.

After firing Jamahl Mosley shortly after the team's elimination from the playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, the Magic are immediately beginning their search for his replacement and a number of candidates have reached out to see whether or not the job makes sense for them.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman believes Orlando's vacancy is the most attractive this offseason.

"One of the things that you have to do is assess, is your job attractive? And I do think our job is attractive, you know, I think that, you know, people look at us as a young growing forward, moving team with talent and, you know, chemistry and fit and kind of defensive backbone. So I hope that that's the case. I think that's the case," Weltman said.

Here's a look at each of the four vacancies in the league ranked from least to most attractive for potential candidates:

New Orleans Pelicans: No First Round Pick This Year

New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Pelicans present a "high-ceiling, high-stress" opportunity. While the roster is loaded with talent like Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, the primary challenge for a new hire is navigating the redundancy in their lineup and the impending luxury tax crunch.

A new coach is managing a transition period where the front office may need to consolidate talent. The draw here is the chance to coach a young, talented group, but the lack of historical continuity in the coaching staff makes this the most volatile seat among the current vacancies.

On top of that, the Pelicans don't have their first-round pick this offseason after trading it to the Atlanta Hawks during last year's draft to select Maryland center Derik Queen, who showed flashes in his rookie season, but not enough to warrant making the trade.

Whichever coach comes to the Pelicans will have to be patient and work more behind the scenes to ensure that the team gets back to the playoffs.

Chicago Bulls: A Completely Blank Canvas

Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chicago is a legacy brand currently caught in no man's land. The appeal of the Bulls job lies in the professional stability and chance to revamp a historic franchise, but the ceiling feels lower compared to other openings due to limited draft capital and a tight salary cap.

A candidate taking this job is betting on their ability to squeeze elite defensive production out of a roster that has struggled with offensive consistency. There also isn't a clear direction in where the team wants to go, so whoever comes in has to be ready to right the ship.

Portland Trail Blazers: A Team on the Rise

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Portland could be a dream for a developmental-minded coach but a project for someone looking to win immediately.

With a roster anchored by Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija, the Blazers are looking for a coach to take them to the next level. Their appearance in this year's playoffs without Lillard suggests that the team has a high ceiling and could find themselves in the thick of things in the playoff race for the upcoming season.

While there are concerns about the new ownership group paying a coach what he or she is owed, the Blazers' opportunity could be a gold mine if the price is right.

Orlando Magic: Easiest Path to Contention

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Orlando is widely considered the crown jewel of this coaching cycle for its defensive identity and hunger to win. Unlike the other three teams, the Magic already have a proven top-five defensive backbone and a clear alpha in Paolo Banchero.

Jeff Weltman’s assertion that this is the most attractive job holds water because the roster lacks the rookie mistakes typically seen in young teams.

A new coach inherits a group that has already tasted the playoffs and is one offensive spark away from being a home-court advantage team in the East. If a new coach who knows how to win in the playoffs can fix the offense, the Magic can become a truly elite team in the league.