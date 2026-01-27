Moritz Wagner may be a fan-favorite staple in Orlando, but every Magic teammate hasn't had the chance to play with him; that is, until now.

Now that newcomer Desmond Bane (along with Tyus Jones) and the German big man have a few games under their belt actually playing together on the court, the possibility is no longer an idea, but a reality.

What does Desmond Bane think of his new pick-and-popping Gortat-screening pick-and-roll partner after finally getting the opportunity to see the screen-slipping hype man do his thing up close and personal on the hardwood?

I asked #Magic G Desmond Bane what it’s like playing with Moritz Wagner:



“Huge addition.



The things that he does for us on the court are huge.



He can make plays for others, he can score himself.



Unselfish, about the right things.



He’s definitely a great piece, for sure.” pic.twitter.com/XQfbh627ap — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 25, 2026

Desmond Bane appreciates the return of Magic big man Moritz Wagner

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane is excited to share the court with his new teammates after logging a few games with Moritz Wagner.

The older Wagner brother brings a different element to the 2-man game than Orlando's other big men.

While Wendell Carter Jr. provides the most versatile all-around skill set, along with Bitadze and Isaac offering strong rim-protecting presences, Moe Wagner does a handful of skills extremely well on the offensive end while providing a level of contagious energy that few players in the league possess.

That energy can sometimes create the hustle plays that spark this Magic defense into doing what it does best; force turnovers and run off those turnovers; now facing a rough patch over halfway into the season, Orlando desperately needs that spark.

Moritz Wagner can knock down the open 3pt shot, use a strong pump-fake and go-to spin move to get to his spots in the post or attack closeouts hard with the drive and powerful driveby slam.

Before his injury, Moritz Wagner had carved out a bench role so vital to a Magic offense that needs scoring anywhere it can find it, Moe became the highest-scoring bench big man in the NBA.

After his hiatus for over a year to injury rehab, Mo Wagner is grateful just to be back hyping up Magic fans.

Now that his return is official, Desmond Bane finally had the opportunity to rack up a few possessions running pick-and-roll with one of his new partners in the two-man game.

I asked Desmond Bane what it's like playing with Moritz Wagner now that the two have finally logged a few games together; Bane praised Wagner's unselfishness:

Huge addition.



The things that he does for us on the court are huge.



He can make plays for others, he can score himself.



Unselfish, about the right things.



He is definitely a great piece, for sure. Desmond Bane

