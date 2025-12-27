Anthony Black's spot-starting positional versatility is saving Orlando's season

Somehow, the Orlando Magic have been able to stay the course despite facing a multitude of injuries, sustaining .500 level basketball through the majority of the season.



The injuries started before the season even began; Jalen Suggs was first brought back slowly on a minutes restriction, then Paolo Banchero went down for a month, then Franz Wagner went down for a month right as Banchero returned, now Suggs is out indefinitely too, not to mention Moritz Wagner not yet playing a minute this season due to his recovery timetable.



Technically, this Magic team has played Top-10 basketball for the middle twenty games this season, but it's played Bottom-5 basketball in the two 5-game spans bookending that strong sequence, averaging out to a near-average team overall.



Given the laundry list of injuries, one could argue the 6-seed Magic being above .500 and 2.5 games back of the East's 3-seed despite its four best players only playing 125 minutes together this year is a positive sign going forward.



If you're more of a glass-half-empty kind of fan, then there's plenty of problems to point at and speculate as 'the reason' this team is underachieving.



This team is far from perfect and hasn't fully realized their best forms of attack; partly because the cast of characters building this team identity changes nearly every game on a night-to-night basis.



There has, however, been one shining light guiding this team through the rough tide of injuries.

“I’m having fun, I’m having a lot of fun again. Yeah, shit’s fun.”



I asked Anthony Black about his on-ball development and growing confidence in his handles, drives, pull-up jumper and finishing at the rim, along with what role Orlando Magic Coach God Shammgod has played in that… pic.twitter.com/LEwqjWsEW2 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2025

Anthony Black is the lighthouse showing the path forward for the Magic

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the five games replacing Franz Wagner in the starting unit, Anthony Black has stepped up to fill the void.



Anthony Black's box score averages over his last five games:



21 PTS

5 REB

4 AST (2 TOV)

1.2 STL

shooting 43% 3P% on 6 3PA and 75% FT% on 5 FTA

AB's recent red-hot stretch isn't abnormal this season; it's the result of AB staying ready for when his number's called, rounding out his game with ball skill development, and the growing decisive confidence Black has shown to dominate and dunk on opponents any time he has the ball.



What makes Anthony Black such a reliable spot-starter for Orlando is his two-way versatility; this 6'7" player is tall, long, quick, and smart enough to guard any position other than Center and do so at an elite level whether he's chasing guards around screens or holding his own checking big wings.



AB's two-way versatility allows him to change roles on a dime, whether it be filling in for Suggs at point guard one game, spreading the floor in place of Bane the next, or initiating downhill as a point-forward in lieu of Franz or Paolo in another.



Anthony Black's game is so malleable, this role-changing idea can be taken to an even more granular level, where Black's role may change within the game by what lineup he's in, or even more granular, how his role can change within the same possession!



Black can run around a handoff one possession for a lethal downhill driving dunk, then he can space the floor for corner catch-and-shoot threes the next possession to take advantage of his strong closeout-attacking abilities.

I asked Anthony Black about his spot-starting positional versatility, if he’s most comfortable in any one role, and what he credits to his hot stretch these past 5 games:



I feel comfortable playing with any personnel. I think my size allows me to do that.



Obviously grew up playing PG, but I am six-foot-seven or six-foot-eight (in height), so I can defend 3 and 4 on offense. I amm comfortable playing with all our guards.



It is a lot of opportunity, a lot of guys out. I am just being confident in my work, stepping into my shots, and my teammates are finding me when I am open. Anthony Black

I asked Anthony Black about his spot-starting positional versatility, if he’s most comfortable in any one role, and what he credits to his hot stretch these past 5 games: (22 PPG, 40% 3P% on 6 3PA)



“I feel comfortable playing with any personnel. I think my size allows me to do… pic.twitter.com/ZH6NrzFO8S — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 27, 2025

I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley how valuable Anthony Black's spot-starting versatility has been for this team:

History here says that we have not always been healthy. So guys have to know that they are going to get their opportunity.



What are you going to do when your number is called? You have to stay ready working on your craft and just being able to get out there and contribute to the group. Jamahl Mosley