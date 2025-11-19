Anthony Black, Magic bench shine and more takeaways versus Warriors

The Orlando Magic bested Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors inside Kia Center Monday night, 121-113, their fifth win over their last seven! What were a few of our takeaways? Let's dive into it!

Tristan da Silva continues to be instant impact:

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

We've talked about Tristan da Silva's growth and impact in his second year. Frankly, there isn't much more to say. da Silva continues to be instant impact -- especially since entering the starting lineup in Paolo Banchero's absence.

The second-year forward immediately knocked down a pair of threes -- once in transition and another side-step three after Stephen Curry bit on a pump fake -- was the recipient of a lob from Goga Bitadze (!!!!) and pick-sixed a lousy pass in the backcourt from Moses Moody.

da Silva ultimately finished with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 3-of-7 from 3-point range. He was everywhere, where his impact transcended the box score as the perfect connective tissue to bond these Banchero-less lineups together.

Anthony Black, Magic bench comes up huge:

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic's bench has consistently been one of the weakest in the NBA, scoring the third-fewest points (per possession) with the 10th-worst NET Rating. The Warriors' bench has been oft-shaky, too, and the hometown team took advantage of it.

Orlando's bench outscored Golden State's 35-22. Anthony Black scored 17-plus points for the third time in his last four games, finishing with a season-high 21 points. He's continued having his most impactful season as a pro, especially as a slasher and play finisher.

Tyus Jones also had his most productive game of the season, scoring a season-high eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler were the tale of the tape for the Warriors, combining to score 77 of the Warriors' 113 points. That obviously wasn't enough. Orlando's bench thoroughly outplayed its counterpart, which hasn't been said much this season.

Wendell Carter Jr. dominates frontcourt matchup:

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) looks to shoot the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is one of the best and most versatile defenders the league has ever seen. But the Warriors' frontcourt behind Green is thin, and one that Wendell Carter Jr. eviscerated across 35 minutes.

Carter finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, his third double-double of the season. Carter was impactful as a scorer, rebounder, rim protector and screener, using his size and strength to his advantage against a smaller Warriors squad. The two teams' size discrepancy was felt throughout the night, and a big part of that was Carter's impact around the hardwood.

