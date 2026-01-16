In the latest installment of Anthony Black soaring above the competition this season, he can be seen below in Exhibit AB, throwing down a dunk so disgusting it not only instantly became AB's dunk of the year, but arguably the NBA's best highlight dunk of the season.



Not only has Anthony Black jumped off the page on and off the court for Orlando in this breakout season, but he's doing it with efficient and exciting style of play revolving around north-south drives, high-flying vertical dunks, with horizontal shooting gravity to boot, pulling defenses apart in every direction like a fresh loaf of bread while maintaining his natural point guard vision slicing through the defenders like a butter knife.

Will Anthony Black be the next great Orlando Magic dunker in a long line of high-flying legends such as Tracy McGrady, Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard, and Victor Oladipo, just to name a few?

With three minutes to go in a tied game, Anthony Black explodes with his usual unique eurostepping downhill footwork before posterizing FOUR Grizzlies defenders at once to take the lead for Orlando.

Candace Parker called it the dunk of the year on the live broadcast.



When a legend of the sport speaks, the league should listen; just one more reason the NBA should invite this bouncy Orlando Magic guard to NBA All-Star Saturday night.

Will a jam so loud its heard 'round the world be enough to jolt Anthony Black to the dunk contest?

When you take down four players at once like a bowling ball rounding out a low-chance strike on the second frame, the basketball world takes notice.

Exhibit AB:

DUNK OF THE YEAR?!!?! ANTHONY BLACK ON 4 GRIZZLIES 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/8QANj6pPUM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2026

Anthony Black is dunking like his life depends on it

Dec 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center.

Anthony Black has taken a leap this season due to development in many areas, but the one he credits most is his confidence to 'try new things every game that he's never tried before.'

By developing his handles, driving, and finishing moves with the assist from coach Shammgod, AB has created a sum-of-its-parts skillset that suddenly is one of the most versatile two-way wings alive.

Adding up his increase in downhill aggressiveness, looking to drive any chance he gets, combining dribble moves more often into hard-to-contain combos, getting to the rack with ease has led to more dunks, rim finishes, free throw attempts pick-and-roll lobs, and 3pt kickouts for Black this season.

When those all-around skills translate to winning plays on both ends and the number of touches that player increases with opportunity, it adds up to efficient production and more winning plays overall.

Michael Grady and Candace Parker couldn't believe what they saw from Anthony Black 🤯🤯 https://t.co/hZtVIytR0F pic.twitter.com/faLshZFCnJ — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2026

Being asked to fill in for Paolo Banchero for a few weeks here, for Franz Wagner for a few weeks there, and now for Jalen Suggs as defacto point guard is nothing new for one of Orlando's most versatile secret weapons who's not so secret anymore, putting himself in consideration for Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year.

Anthony Black is the 3rd-most utilized individual defender against stars, racking up the 3rd-most time defending the other team's best player.

Anthony Black's 43 dunks before the Berlin game ranks 2nd in dunks among all guards in the NBA this season, via Josh Cohen; Air AB takes flight more often than every guard in the league other than Amen Thompson.

Josh Cohen said, "You could argue (Black) is maybe the best transition guard right now in the league... 2nd among guards in Dunks. Explosive going to the rim on the move." on my Learning Basketball podcast.

Anthony Black has put the NBA on notice



"You could argue he's maybe the best transition guard right now in the league...



2nd among guards in Dunks



Explosive going to the rim on the move."



- @Josh_Cohen_NBA on Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/xNBOyYSjlr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 8, 2026

After this statement dunk heard 'round the world, let's hope the NBA heard the reaction AB gets when he delivers the top-10 worthy slams at the rim.