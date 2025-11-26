The Magic's x-factor is becoming the main factor



Anthony Black continues to prove the doubters wrong, getting better each and every day.



Exploding for a Career-High 31 PTS in Philadelphia, AB hit the ground running and touched the sky jumping, sprinting and leaping up and down the court for dunk after dunk after layup after dunk, with a few threes in between for good measure.



Black broke his career-high of 23 PTS halfway through the first half, finishing with 31 PTS after drilling 4 three-pointers, throwing down 3 dunks and 1 alley-layup while scoring at an efficiency of 83% TS%.

This ABomb going off broke two big Orlando Magic team records:



51 PTS in the 2nd QTR, the most points the team has ever scored in one quarter

86 PTS in the First Half, the most points the team has ever scored in one half.



Tracy McGrady was so impressed at halftime, he even said he got worried AB was about to break one of T-Mac's Magic scoring records.



Black's role for this team is not always clear – some days he’s the spot starter, some days he’s the sixth man, some days he’s initiating the offense, some days he standing in the corner; but, one thing this Magic team always needs from Anthony Black is that defensive tenacity and versatility to guard multiple positions, that energy and effort he brings every night.



When he's popping off from the three while attacking and finishing at the rack at will, AB turns into a two-way downhill force of nature.

Franz Steal -> Franz Push ->Franz Lob



Ant Black Alley-Oop Slam!



Magic Basketball pic.twitter.com/xtmBZWUNhh — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 22, 2025





As the team saw last season, when Anthony Black finds his rhythm on the offensive end on any given night, this team becomes incredibly hard to beat.



The clear X-Factor swinging games last year, the Magic lived and died by how well AB played some nights, mostly due to Orlando's other creators being hurt so often they needed Black’s shot creation just to keep the offense afloat.



Anthony Blacks' W/L splits for Orlando in 2024-25:



39 Wins: 11 PPG on 58% TS% (47-41-80) with a +15 +/-

39 Losses: 8 PPG on 46% TS% (37-22-73) with a -17.4 +/-



So far in 2025-26 through a quarter-season 20-game small sample size, AB's production has been more stable whether the team wins or loses, yet is still noticeably more active on defense, more careful with the ball, and more efficient all-around, especially from beyond the arc in Magic wins:



11 Wins: 150 PTS (13 PPG) - 34 AST / 19 TO - 62% TS% - 38% 3P% - 19 STL

8 Losses: 94 PTS (12 PPG) - 18 AST / 20 TO - 53% TS% - 25% 3P% - 8 STL



This year, Orlando has more guards in the mix who can create, allowing Black to be used more sparingly on ball, to pick his spots more efficiently, but the team is still using him as much as last year.



Most of the time, Black spreads the floor around Orlando's starters to attack closeouts while remaining one of the first on-ball options off the bench for his ability to initiate Orlando's offense.



AB seems to be at his most dangerous attacking the rack either running the fast break or with the help of the screen out of pick-and-roll or handoff.



Anthony Black has made a huge leap as a finisher near the rim, making 77% of his shots with 0-3 ft, partly due to the ball-handling and rim-finishing work he's put in with Magic Assistant coach, God Shammgod.

I asked Orlando Magic HC Jamahl Mosley about Anthony Black developing his handles and finishing at the rim under the guidance of Magic Coach God Shammgod



“Shamm has done a tremendous job with AB, his ability to finish… attacking the basket, finishing in different ways.” pic.twitter.com/hfu1E8rCM4 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 23, 2025

Black shows off distinct downhill footwork; he credits this to playing other sports growing up, like running wide receiver drills in football.

Anthony Black on developing his distinct downhill footwork



AB credits his development in that area to playing multiple sports growing up, like running Wide Receiver drills in football pic.twitter.com/g22BBkB0qr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 26, 2025



When AB lets loose his hesi start stop burst north-south game combined with his great feel, the game slows down for him into deciding whether to attack the rack, finish at the rim, hunt the foul, or look for the three-point kick out.



If Anthony Black continues to put things together, impacting winning on both ends consistently, it will be harder and harder for Orlando to keep him off the court.

I asked Anthony Black how he feels after the hard fall tonight and if the game slowed down for him after a 4 STL performance



“Both my wrists, both my elbows, my head, my face… I’m good though



Felt locked in, felt confident on my reads on the play, that’s what happened - 4 STL” pic.twitter.com/boqtUb57xk — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 8, 2025

Anthony Black credits dynamic downhill footwork to something surprising:



Running Wide Receiver football drills and playing a range of sports growing up



for @MagicOnSI:https://t.co/1DXSL1e96k — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 19, 2025

Anthony Black is making 77% FG% of his shots within 0-3ft, a rate as efficient as Giannis, up from 63% FG% last year and 68% FG% his rookie season.



31% of AB's shots are at the rim



15 dunks in 18gm (T-42nd)



is this The God Shammgod Effect? @MagicOnSI https://t.co/DAUJVpQR1M — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 24, 2025