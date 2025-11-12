Banchero wants to beat Knicks on birthday, but can dream bigger

Paolo Banchero is a greedy birthday boy. Turning 23 years old on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic star forward actually has a wish list despite already having secured a five-year, $239 million payday via extension barely four months ago.

Andscape’s Marc Spears reports Banchero covets a win on his birthday as Orlando visits Madison Square Garden to try and ruin the New York Knicks’ perfect 7-0 home record.

He needs to be greedier.

The 2022 No. 1 pick and subsequent Rookie of the Year, Banchero has had a shaky start to his fourth pro season, leading the Magic with a 23.3 points per game average that’s down from last season’s career-best 25.9 clip. He’s shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range, well below expectations since he entered 2025-26 a career 32 percent shooter from beyond the arc and was looking to improve on that mark. Orlando hits Manhattan hoping for an upset that would square its record up at .500 through a dozen games.

Banchero has already called this showdown with the Knicks a big game due to his birthday and the fact it’s on national TV, but he’s thinking a little small if that’s all he’s hoping for as he’s blowing out his birthday cupcake. We’re here to help, compiling a list of five wishes he’s free to utilize. Consider it a gift.

Stay healthy

Matching the 80 games he got into in his only All-Star season would be fantastic. Banchero missed just 10 games as a rookie, so if he’s able to even match that figure (72), that would be a significant increase from the 46 he participated in last season following an early-season oblique tear. Durability hasn’t been a question and isn’t likely to be a concern, but the best ability is availability, and none of the rest of the things on this birthday wishlist can be accomplished if he can’t suit up night after night.

Mature as a leader

Jalen Suggs is expected to be the point guard and emotional leader for Orlando, while Franz Wagner is on the cusp of breaking through and becoming an All-Star. It’s no secret, however, that Banchero is the face of the franchise for the Magic in the same manner Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard once were despite having great teammates.

He’s the No. 1 pick, the MVP candidate. Still somewhat reserved, he’s got to be the mouthpiece.

There's a story citing unnamed sources stating a disconnect between Banchero and coach Jamahl Mosley is brewing. If there’s no truth to that, come out and shoot it down.

Mosley was quoted by Andscape as praising Banchero’s “beautiful family environment in Seattle” and praising his character. The star forward recognizes “it’s a great responsibility to just be a leader” and knows he got his lucrative extension “to get return on their investment to win those games and win championships.”

Sure, Banchero is just turning 23, but the time to be Orlando’s unquestioned leader arrived the moment pen hit paper on that extension.

Become an 80 percent free-throw shooter

Banchero missed three huge free throws in the final minute of Monday’s 115-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, putting Orlando in danger of suffering a painful loss as a result. Desmond Bane supplied Banchero an early birthday present by bailing him out with a buzzer-beater.

Only Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers teammates Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves get to the line with more frequency than Banchero (9.91 per game), who is ahead of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Banchero is actually up above 76 percent in the early going, up three percentage points from his career clip. Get to 80 and knock down the ones that matter most and he’ll be in fantastic shape.

Set career-highs in all categories besides scoring

With Bane on board to round out an excellent starting five that includes the improving Wagner, Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr., Banchero can branch out and show off improvement by proving he’s more than just a scorer.

His rebounding numbers are already up to 9.1, by far a career-best, as he’s become more productive in closing out opposing possessions on the defensive boards. Keep that up, than look to average a block and steal per game, something he’s yet to do as a pro.

Paolo Banchero has delivered 33 kickout passes this season that have led directly to 3-pointers. His teammates have knocked down 54.6% of them. Among qualifying players, that’s the 2nd-best shooting percentage off of a player’s kickout passes in the NBA.https://t.co/eVTf7sSGST — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) November 10, 2025

Finally, figure out a way to get back up north of over five assists per game as he did in ‘22-’23. Banchero draws double-teams and has already assisted on 33 3-pointers. Continuing to improve as a playmaker will benefit the Magic’s offensive efficiency immensely.

Win a playoff series

This one is self-explanatory. Banchero already feels Orlando can be the best team in the Eastern Conference. Given the wide open state of the East, an NBA Finals appearance isn’t a preposterous goal. However, let’s start small. Win a series. The Magic are 0-for-2 in the first round the past two seasons. Getting to the Eastern Conference semifinals is a must this season since the experience of playing meaningful games at that level only comes if you see it first-hand.

