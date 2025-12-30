After a very strong start, the Orlando Magic could not hold down the Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena, squandering a 21-point lead en route to a 107-106 loss. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Paolo Banchero forced the issue:

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) makes a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It still wasn't a perfect game for Paolo Banchero, but he forced the issue more often than not in Monday's loss. He ultimately finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, getting downhill more often than not (save for the last possession) -- and making the Raptors pay.

Paolo Banchero emphatic driving poster jam pic.twitter.com/6syJG78Hqt — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) December 30, 2025

Paolo Banchero nice driving dunk pic.twitter.com/UlxjQSLrQc — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) December 30, 2025

When he's able to get downhill with force and draw eyes, it will free up more opportunities for his teammates. And he did a good job forcing the issue, even though his second triple-double of the season wasn't quite enough. It was a sizable step in the right direction regardless of the team's end result.

When you play with fire, eventually, it'll burn you:

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) reacts after a win over the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Magic entered the evening with 14 blown leads, including five by double digits. It was around the middle of the pack leaguewide. But they nearly squandered big leads to both Portland (17 points) and Utah (19 points) within the last week.

Orlando led by as many as 21 points in the first half. But to say there was a lid on the basket in the second is an understatement. It shot just 38.1 percent (2-15 3PT), including just 5-of-20 (25 percent) in the fourth quarter.

Credit to Toronto for tightening up defensively, but no matter the look, the Magic couldn't get one to drop. Previously, they were able to overcome an opponents' late surge -- that wasn't the case inside Scotiabank Arena.

Magic's defensive rebounding, or lack thereof, continues to be a concern:

Dec 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) goes up to make a basket against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Most of rebounding is effort, and the Raptors completely out-worked the Magic on the glass.

That said, this has been a growing trend for Orlando, who's seemingly lost its mojo on the glass over the last two weeks. It finished a minus-six on the glass against Toronto, its fourth-straight game finishing a minus-six or worse.

Over its previous 29 games, it was a minus-six or worse ... just once. To make matters worse, Toronto hauled down 21 offensive rebounds -- the most of any Magic opponent this season -- that led to 18 second-chance points.

Over the last six games, the Magic have surrendered 15-plus offensive rebounds four times after doing so twice over its first 29 games. You won't win games if you're not winning the battle on the backboards, point blank.

