Why Magic star Paolo Banchero deserves praise despite free throw struggles

The Orlando Magic are on a high after Desmond Bane's game-winner clinched a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, but they wouldn't have pulled out a win without the efforts of Paolo Banchero.

Banchero scored 28 points to lead the Magic in the win, despite missing three clutch free throws down the stretch. After those misses, Banchero came up with a massive steal and called timeout, allowing the Magic to make one last play.

"You know, he has such a high basketball IQ. He understands moments. So, that was great. He didn't let that rattle him. And that's what I told him in the locker room Just his ability to let that go, move past it, and then be able to get to steal and get the timeout for us to have an opportunity to get a game winner," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Banchero bounces back in big way for Magic

There was a lot of chaos in the final moments of the game, but Banchero's ability to stay focused after making mistakes helped the Magic pull out a win.

“I was just keeping him engaged," Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. said of Banchero. "It’s next play mentality. Like you said, he missed some free throws down the stretch. We were joking with him [that] he was just trying to make it interesting for us.

"But in all seriousness, he’s not missing them on purpose; you know what I mean? We expect him to make the plays that he makes down the stretch. He made a big defensive stop to even get us that shot. We never look at him as if he lost us the game or anything like that. Desmond (Bane) hit the shot. [Paolo] made it interesting. I think that’s what he wanted tonight, honestly.”

Banchero is the undisputed leader of the Magic. Without him, the team won't be able to achieve the goals it has.

Every year, Banchero has gotten better and he is now showing signs of what a veteran leader looks like. That should be a positive sign for the Magic as they try to get back in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference.

