Bane play makes him a New York enemy in Magic loss
New Yorkers, and specifically New York basketball fans, have an outsized view of their own importance. And if you anger them, for one reason or another -- as Reggie Miller and Trae Young did -- they don't tend to forget.
So expect Desmond Bane to get a rowdy, unpleasant welcome the next time the Orlando Magic are at Madison Square Garden, which in this case could be the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Magic had a rough day on 7th avenue Sunday, losing not only the game but also their star forward Franz Wagner, who has a knee injury that could be of some severity. But on social media, a lot of the conversation and consternation from the Knick fan side was related to Bane winding up and throwing the ball at Knicks wing OG Anunoby as Anunody was falling out of bounds. Many noted that this wasn't the first time Bane has done something of this sort this season, his first with Orlando.
The ball hit Anunoby in the back. Anunoby shot up like a rocket and gave Bane a slight shove back, which caused Bane to point that reaction out to the officials. The officials did step in before it escalated. Bane was assessed a technical foul. The incident caused some Knicks fans on Twitter to call Bane their new "public enemy No. 1," a designation usually reserved for the mayor or the subway conductor.
Anunoby asked Bane why he did it: "Why was that bro?"
Asked after the game, Anunoby quipped that he "should have caught it."
The situation is not occurring in a vacuum. Many quickly recalled that Bane was ejected earlier this season for firing the ball volleyball-style at Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu.
That time, it didn't lead to a direct player-to-player confrontation, because Okongwu said later that he didn't even know it had happened, even if Hawks fans did.
We will see if there's additional fallout from the latest controversy, or whether the NBA takes any action.
What's clear is that Bane won't be getting free pizza at the Sbarro across the street anytime soon. And the Magic have bigger issues, as they await the results on Wagner's knee. If those are bad, Bane will be counted on to be one of the Magic's two primary scorers with Paolo Banchero going forward, starting with the Miami Heat visiting Tuesday for an NBA Cup quarterfinal.
Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick