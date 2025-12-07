Franz Wagner injury makes matters worse in Magic loss vs. Knicks

The Orlando Magic are leaving the Big Apple with a 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden.

For the second time this season, the Magic will head home after a game against the Knicks with an injury to one of their star players. After Paolo Banchero strained his groin last month against the Knicks, Franz Wagner is leaving NYC with a lower left leg injury and he will be re-evaluated upon the team's return to the City Beautiful.

Wagner's injury in the first quarter put a dark cloud over the game in New York, but the Magic did their best to try and hang tough. Orlando actually pulled out a one-point lead at halftime, but New York was able to take advantage of Wagner's injury in the second half.

The Knicks outscored the Magic 28-18 in the third quarter, which allowed them to hold onto the lead for good. The Magic brought the deficit to within six points in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get in the loss to the Knicks.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic can't recover after Franz Wagner injury

Wagner's injury meant more minutes for Banchero, who was held to just 20 minutes in his return to action in the team's previous game against the Miami Heat. He was on the court for 24 minutes against the Knicks, scoring 16 points.

Desmond Bane matched Banchero with 16 points while Jalen Suggs had the team-high with 17. Anthony Black had 14 points off the bench for the Magic.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 30 points. OG Anunoby was right behind him with 21 while Josh Hart had 17 and Mikal Bridges dropped 12. Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out prior to tipoff with a calf injury.

The Magic will head back home and go back to the drawing board as they figure out how to respond with Wagner's injury. The Magic don't have much time with the NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Miami Heat on the horizon. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

