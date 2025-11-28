The Magic stroll into Detroit with a 3-0 record in NBA Cup play and a +61 DIFF, an important stat for tiebreaker scenarios.



The Pistons walk in with a 2-1 NBA Cup record and a +24 DIFF.



If Orlando wins, the rules are clear – they’ll be headed to Vegas to compete for the NBA Cup and the $1,000,000 prize.



If Detroit wins, that’s where the tiebreakers come into play. Detroit will have the head-to-head win, which will send them to Vegas over Orlando, despite the Magic having the huge edge in DIFF.



If Orlando finishes with one of the highest point differentials among teams with a 3-1 record in group play, that could be enough to send them to Vegas as a wildcard.



What are the keys to an NBA Cup game #MagicWin tonight in Detroit?

1. Defend Cade without doubling

Wake up, roll out bed, sip your coffee, brush your team, drop 28-9-6-1-1.



Cade Cunningham fills up the box score like its his morning routine.



Cunningham has become a fully functioning heliocentric offense on to himself, and now that his Pistons have talent and spacing, its leading to wins as well as stats.



Methodically beating you with his herky jerky style, getting to his spots at his speed, reading and reacting to any defense you throw at him, hitting tough shots off the dribble, getting into the paint at will, Cade Cunningham utilizes his body control to finish in the mid range, at the rim, or drive and kick.



The Magic are in for a tough task defensively – can Orlando utilize its premier perimeter defenders to pressure Cunningham on ball without extra defenders overhelping?



Cade Cunningham is just as happy to beat you with the pass then the shot; you can't let him have the choice, you must force him into tough shots without doubling.

2. Put a lid on Jalen Duren, rising star

Jalen Duren isn't just looking like he's eating Wheaties for breakfast, Duren is making a case for his picture to be on the front of the box.



Duren is averaging 20 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 66% 2P% on 11 twos per game, while drawing 7 free throws per game. (75% FT%)



After taking a mini-leap last season, Duren is again taking another leap this year.



This faceup game Jalen has mixed into his bag is confusing defenses, leaving them helpless, perhaps in shock.



If Duren can now face you up and take you off the dribble, beating mismatches with tough shotmaking scoring and finishing at the rim to go with his pristine handoffs and playmaking vision, he's suddenly a much more dynamic player, not to mention his rim-protection instincts and mobility on the other end.



Orlando should stick with heavy on-ball pressure defense without over-committing to double teams; putting the team's best defenders on Cade and Duren to slow them down in any way possible is the top two priorities.

3. Happy Anthony Black Friday

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and guard Anthony Black (0) celebrate their win after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After the ABomb went off in Philadelphia for a career-high 31 points, all eyes are now on Anthony Black to see what he has in store for the encore.



Will AB be able to capitalize on his strong play of late to supplant his old role into a more consistent one, especially as a finisher at the rim this year?



Fans should not expect that version of Ant Black to suddenly make a nightly appearance, but how AB was so effective shines light into how he can repeat it:



Anthony Black running the floor hard, moving downhill on and off the ball, changes everything.



Most of AB's main highlights in this game came off assists from Suggs.



10 PTS of Black's 31 PTS came off 4 assists from Suggs. 4 PTS in transition, where QB1 Jalen lifted his head up looking for his WR1 Black down the field every time. 6 PTS came from deep, with Jalen setting up Black in the corner for two open C&S threes.



AB's other 21 points mostly came as a result of Black getting downhill with the ball in his hands, dribbling into explosive start stop burst, getting to the rim for smooth finger roll finishes and drawing whistles along the way.



What can AB take from that game to help him on a night-to-night basis?



Never stop moving.

When Anthony Black plays well, this Magic team usually wins games



Career-High 31 PTS on 83% TS% in the #MagicWin in Philadelphia last night



Unleash the downhill driving duo of Wagner and Bane into the open paint



