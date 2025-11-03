Could Franz Wagner's start to season vault him into All-Star status?
Coming off a superb EuroBasket 2025 with Germany, Orlando Magic wing Franz Wagner was bound to take another leap entering the 2025-26 season.
We're only seven games in, but Wagner is on pace to smash his previous career high in efficiency despite a dip in usage. So far, he's averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on a career-best 61.3 percent true shooting.
Around this time last year, many of us were projecting Wagner to make his first career All-Star team that he didn't ultimately make due to injury. After his promising start to 2025-26, could we re-entertain that conversation? According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, we can ... for now.
"Only an untimely oblique tear last December prevented Wagner from making a strong All-Star push in his fourth season," he wrote. "He was averaging 24.4 points and 5.7 assists at the time for a Magic team that was 16-9 without injured leading scorer Paolo Banchero.
"Wagner hasn't been the issue for Orlando, making an unsustainable 43.3% of his 3s as part of career-best efficiency. But he probably needs the Magic to get back above .500 to have a chance at All-Star."
New All-Star Game format may make it difficult for Wagner's chances:
For the millionth time, the NBA altered its All-Star game format with the hope of showcasing a half-decent product. This year, the league will be debuting a USA v. World format, where three teams -- two USA and one World -- will be competing in a round-robin format.
Each team will have eight players. Though with all of the NBA's international talent, Wagner could have an up-hill climb at being nominated.
Barring injury, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are locks. That's five of the eight spots taken up. Add in a combination of Alperen Sengun, Lauri Markkanen, Pascal Siakam, Deni Avdija, Josh Giddey and Jamal Murray -- Wagner has some competition, respectfully.
That's the beauty of it, however. You have to earn All-Star status; it's not given to you on a silver platter.
A lot can happen between now and February, when these rosters are decided.
Wagner's a perfect example of the league's ascending international talent as one of the most efficient slashers, advantage exploiters and playmakers in the East. His inclusion in the All-Star conversation is well warranted, even after only seven games.
And if he sustains this pace, there's a chance he'll turn the conversation into reality.
