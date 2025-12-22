THREE 37-point games



TWO Game-Winners



ONE All-Star?



Desmond Bane sure is shining like an All-Star since his arrival in Orlando.

Orlando is relying on Bane as an offensive engine and playing like a contender on both sides of the ball

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) celebrates with forward Paolo Banchero (5) after making a game wing basket against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images





As Magic fans know, the floodgates opened for Bane the moment he saw the ball splash through the net on his fadeaway game-winning buzzer-beater on the second night of a back-to-back against Portland.



In the eighteen games including the night of Bane’s buzzer-beater, the Magic are 12-6 with wins over the Knicks (2x), Heat (2x), Pistons, Warriors, Sixers, playing contending-level basketball on both sides:



9th-best Point Differential

9th-best Offense

9th-best Defense



Every champion since Shaq and Kobe has ranked Top-12 in both offense and defense; remember kids, the game is about a bucket, but it's also about stopping the other team from getting buckets.



The Magic do both well and continue to improve at both as the season goes on.



As they trust the ball in Bane's hands more and more, the team continues to produce results it wants.

I asked Desmond Bane about being the first Magic player since 2003 Tracy McGrady to score 37+ PTS in consecutive games and about his fadeaway tough angle shotmaking confidence as long as he squares his shoulders first:



“Shout out T-Mac, first and foremost…



I work every summer… pic.twitter.com/T7g9KpzwRd — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2025

Facing injuries to stars, Orlando relies on Bane shouldering the load

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) to take the lead in overtime with less than a second left in the game. at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With Banchero missing a month due to injury, and now Wagner expected out for another, it's been Bane's reliable scoring that this Magic offense has relied on.



Desmond Bane's been dependable as a handoff and pick-and-roll downhill driver who walks into full speed finger rolls and jumps into pump-fake wraparound passes to the roller while drawing fouls and kicking out to open shooters.



Primary Option Desmond Bane has worked so well for the Magic, Bane's been rewriting the record books in ways Orlando hasn't seen since Tracy McGrady.



Highlighting Bane's Top-5 Scoring Performances through his first 28 games in Orlando:



37 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steals on 61% TS% in a Win in Detroit.

37 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 3 threes on 86% TS% in a Win over the Bulls.

37 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 6 threes on 73% TS% in a Win over the Heat.

32 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 threes on 70% TS% +1 Game-Winner in Utah.

27 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steals, 3 threes on 69% TS% in a Win over the Knicks.



Did I mention Desmond Bane's game-winning buzzer-beating contested fadeaway rise-and-fire pull-up three on the second night of a back-to-back over Portland, yet?



That was Bane's first three of the night after missing five attempts throughout the game, yet trusting his team-first process of looking for the best shot for the team, driving to the rack, hitting middy pull-ups, finding the roll-man and open shooters, finishing with 22 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds.





There's probably an even higher-usage level or amount of touches this offense could go when it comes to finding ways to set Bane up as an outside shooter and drawing fouls, as one of the most gifted shooters in the world from both distances.



Desmond and the team pride themselves on their ability to lower their shoulder, put the ball on the floor, and penetrate the paint to break down the defense, so Bane and crew will continue to do so as they carve out their drive-and-draw-foul-or-score-or-kick team identity.



What if Orlando ran Bane off stagger screens or post up pin down split screens like the Warriors? Could the team unlock 5-out lineups that revolve around the off-ball movement, cutting and relocation involving some mix of its floor-spacers in Bane, Jalen Suggs, Jase Richardson, Jett Howard, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.?

I asked Paolo Banchero how it feels to have Desmond Bane as a relief valve on offense now, especially in games where Franz is out compared to seasons prior



“He’s more than just a shooter… he’s a real scorer, just a ball player.



He hit 6 threes tonight, but he had 37 PTS… pic.twitter.com/iUN0QNGYoC — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025





This Magic offense is just scratching the surface of what its capable of, still barely having all of its core rotation pieces healthy at the same time. Even if it stays as a drive-and-kick attack, that alone is already producing results.



Finding one of the most versatile tough shotmaking outsider shooters in the world more looks from deep and one of the most efficient free throw shooters in the game more attempts from the line should be a major prerogative for the Magic's coaching staff.



Unlocking Bane's gravity along with that of the other shooters with their movement off ball could be the final frontier that takes this Magic team from great to super.