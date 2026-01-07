When Michael Porter Jr. looks at the basket this season, he sees an ocean.

Porter is scoring 26 points per game on a lights out 63% TS% rate with a shooting line of 50-41-83.

How can the Magic slow down the Nets flamethrowing big wing to bounce back from a loss on a second night of a back to back on a road trip?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Swarm Michael Porter Jr. on the catch

Porter's having a lights-out shooting season and has evolved as a scorer on the ball to another level.



MPJ referenced this development in a recent post-game interview question from Erik Slater, saying how championship-caliber teams require sacrifice, even if players like himself could be used in other ways to show off more difficult individual skill-sets, its part of the NBA to be adaptable and accept your role.



The Magic will have the quick-trigger sharp-shooting version of MPJ to deal with; how will they respond?



Orlando should consider swarming Michael Porter Jr. anytime he has the ball; as a tall ball-handler who prefers to shoot first, forcing him to put the ball on the floor is priority number one.



Making him take a tough shot off the dribble, a drive into contact, or become a passer is the priority for Orlando's defense; make MPJ and the Nets use their second and third options.



Asked Michael Porter Jr. about his breakout with the Nets and David Adelman saying the Nuggets used him correctly:



“I think whenever you have a team that talented, a championship-caliber team, there's going to be guys that sacrifice. Some of the shots and some of the ways they… https://t.co/u1s8rW0L2z pic.twitter.com/3UKa672vJI — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 5, 2026

2. Play safe, attack rack, crash glass, win free throw margin

Where are Orlando's edges in the four factors?



The Magic have the 15th-ranked overall point differential, the 18th-ranked offense, and the 12th-best defense.



The Nets have the 25th-ranked point differential, the 26th-ranked offense, and the 25th ranked defense.



The Magic's defense has the advantage in forcing tough shots with defensive shooting efficiency and forcing turnovers, along with a strength in securing defensive rebounds.



Not letting the Nets draw easy points at the free throw line will be important, as Brooklyn's offense has the edge in drawing fouls.



Orlando's offense has a small edge in shooting efficiency and big edges everywhere else on offense, from playing safe with the ball to crashing the offensive glass to drawing fouls.



With the Magic having advantages in all four of the offensive four factors, Orlando should rely heavy on playing safe with the ball, crashing the glass, and attacking the rim for efficient rim shots, free throws, and kickouts.



3. Ride the rookie wave

The Magic rookies popped off for the second unit in Washington last night.



After a big scoring performance from Jase Richardson and impactful defensive playfinishing peformance from Noah Penda, the Magic could use their spark again tonight in Brooklyn.



Have the rookies done enough to earn more playing time out of the gate, or will it come and go depending on matchups, tactics, and availability?



Orlando has two exciting rookies who could help them win now and build for the future.

