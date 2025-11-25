The NBA Cup is back in action on Peacock featuring the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.



Only no Paolo for Orlando and all four of the Sixers stars have not yet been confirmed to be playing.



How will the Magic keep their strong play of late going when they don't know even who they're facing?



1. Contain Maxey and available 76ers stars without doubling

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If you thought Orlando’s injury report was bad Sunday in Boston, wait until you get a look at 76ers' tonight.



Kyle Neubeck's latest injury report for Tuesday's Sixers-Magic game lists Edgecombe as OUT, Embiid as QUESTIONABLE, along with George and Maxey as PROBABLE. (Adem Bona also listed as OUT on BBall Reference)



So, Orlando must prepare for a handful of different scenarios. One where all the stars but the rookie are suddenly available, one where only one or two Sixers stars are playing, and one where none are playing.



The last time the Magic played the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey exploded for 43 points, 8 assists to just 1 turnover, and 1 steal while making 9/10 free throw attempts, 4/11 threes, and 11/21 twos.



Orlando knows Maxey is the primary threat for this offense so far this year, so if he plays, the defensive goals start with stopping him from scoring and passing by encouraging midrange jumpers.



Run Maxey off the 3pt line, protect the rim, force floaters and tough twos. If Maxey is the only scoring/shooting threat on the floor, doubling is easier.



If Embiid and George play, their tough shotmaking high volume scoring reputation and former defensive prowess speaks for itself, stopping them from scoring would be a priority.





2. Pass with precision, force tough shots, draw fouls

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) wrestle for ball control during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Rating 16th in Point Differential places Philadelphia just one spot behind Orlando on the season. 76ers rate one spot ahead on offense (13th, 14th) while the Magic rate two spots ahead on defense (14th, 16th)



The 76ers' offense struggles with scoring efficiently and drawing fouls, while their defense is average at forcing tough shots and rebounding while rating poorly at forcing turnovers.



Orlando's four factor advantages:



ORL 15th OFF TOV% > PHI 22nd DEF TOV%



ORL 11th OFF REB% > PHI 14th DEF REB%

ORL 5th DEF REB% > PHI 8th OFF REB%



ORL 1st OFF FT Rate > PHI 6th DEF FT Rate

ORL 17th DEF eFG% > PHI 20th OFF eFG%





One would think Orlando could get away with playing a little loose with the ball against Philadelphia depending who plays, but unforced errors to start the game last time led to a negative (-8 TOV) turnover margin in the first half; if instead they pass with precision, Orlando could avoid turnovers entirely.



The Magic have the edge on the glass on both sides over the full season, and they may end up having bigger, more talented personnel available at Center tonight than Philadelphia, who will likely be missing its top two centers. However, with Andre Drummond lurking as Phili's only option, winning the rebounding battle against a rebounding specialist still poses a challenge.



The Magic must continue to draw a lot of fouls for easy scoring opportunities; the team's defense forcing tough midrange shots is general goal.



3. Unleash Downhill Franz and Des

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives for a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Banchero led the way with 32 PTS in the Magic's last matchup with the 76ers, Bane and Wagner held their own among Orlando's new Big 3, adding 24 PTS and 22 PTS, respectively.



All of Orlando's creators found success getting downhill against the shot-block happy Adem Bona, who alternated between swatting shots and getting pumpfaked into fouls.



Wagner added 4 assists with 0 turnovers, Banchero racked up 5 assists to 2 turnovers of his own, while Jalen Suggs dropped 6 dimes with 4 turnovers.



All four of Banchero, Wagner, Bane, and Suggs finished above 67% TS%, an excellent sign of complementary scoring efficiency creating an additive sum of its parts.



Bane felt comfortable in the pick-and-roll, hitting pull-ups, maneuvering to his spots on the floor in round one.



Running as many Bane & Franz P&Rs with Wendell & Goga as possible, along with Orlando's new mix of perimeter player pick-and-pops to force quick decisions from the defense, will help Orlando score early and often through Bane's and Wagner's ability to penetrate the paint, bend the defense, and get the shot Orlando wants.

Chef Wagner cooks Knicks mismatches up into barbecue chicken for Season-Highs in 3 different stats, for @MagicOnSI https://t.co/nA72jnvRRZ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 25, 2025

Anthony Black is making 77% FG% of his shots within 0-3ft, a rate as efficient as Giannis, up from 63% FG% last year and 68% FG% his rookie season.



31% of AB's shots are at the rim



15 dunks in 18gm (T-42nd)



is this The God Shammgod Effect? @MagicOnSI https://t.co/DAUJVpQR1M — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 24, 2025