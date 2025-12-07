Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner is in the locker room after suffering a lower left leg injury against the New York Knicks.

Wagner had leapt up for an alley-oop attempt from Anthony Black in transition, a play that was probably a little too late to complete, and the Knicks defender brought force down onto Wagner as he was coming down, leading to an awkward landing.

Franz Wagner injury. Prayers up pic.twitter.com/SI8Az605BJ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 7, 2025

Wagner off to fantastic start this season

Wagner is playing at a career-best rate in a handful of ways. By scoring efficiency, Wagner is scoring 59.8 true shooting percentage, a career-high. Wagner is drawing two more free throws per game than any previous season and back to hitting 35 percent of his four threes per game, while converting 53 percent 12 twos per game, leading to his average of 23 points per game.

Wagner hadn't missed any of his 23 games this season, dropping 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal per game. Much like Banchero, Wagner has adjusted to playing at Orlando's new style of play with a more efficient shot selection. Franz Wagner is recording a career-high of free throws at a .434 free throw rate, while shooting the fewest threes of his career, yet making the most of them.

How will the Magic adjust without Wagner?

This is why you trade for a third star in Desmond Bane. As Paolo Banchero re-enters the fold, and Wagner ends up injured in the same arena where Banchero got hurt just a few weeks prior, its nice the Magic can rely on their new iron man to steady the ship in between in Bane.

With Jalen Suggs, Black, Tristan da Silva all proven scorers, 3-point shooters, playmaking connectors who force turnovers showing scalability to fill bigger roles when called upon throughout the season, Orlando has proven options in their young prospects taking the reigns.

With rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda showing promises in flashes, thats two other options Orlando can lean on to fill the void in closeout creation.

The Magic will immediately miss the reliable two-way presence of Wagner. Thankfully for Magic fans, Orlando's two-way team-first depth is built to survive for moments like these.

The Magic hold a 55-45 lead at the end of the first half inside Madison Square Garden. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

