In December 2025, two brothers teamed up off the court in a new adventure, officially inking a deal with Adidas, donning a new day of German athletics.



With Franz and Moritz Wagner signing a three-striped shoe deal, an official marriage was made between two of the country's best athletes and biggest faces in professional basketball and the global sneaker brand born right out of the same country.



Just a month later, Franz and Moritz Wagner will team up once again in celebration of the country they were born, with Franz announcing his return from injury just in the nick of time to play in the Magic's international game against the Grizzlies taking place at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.



This game will showcase the NBA's talent, players, and product in front of potential new international fans, but for the German players on the Orlando Magic (Franz, Moritz, Tristan da Silva), this game means a little bit more.



"I'm really excited for Thursday. It's going to be a great day, obviously. Not just for everybody at the game, but for German basketball in general," Franz Wagner told Dan Savage after Magic practice the day before the game in Germany.



The game tips off at 2pm EST on Thursday, Jan 15 for those of you who didn't make the trip.

What This Game Means to the Wagners, da Silva, Basketball in Germany

The Wagner brothers can't contain their excitement for this international exhibition, and rightfully so.

Franz and Moritz grew up in Germany, seeing the NBA as this off-in-the-distance dream.

Here's Franz' full statement on what it means to him to bring the NBA to Germany:

Everything.



We both literally remember growing up in Germany, and remembering how far the NBA can feel away. Obviously with social media, that has changed a little bit.



I think it is gonna do wonders for German basketball.



Young people watching that game, I think it is gonna give them a big boost and make it seem possible and real to them. And I think once that shift kinda happens in your mind as a young person, a lot of other doors open.



So we are really appreciative of the opportunity to bring that home and hopefully open some cool doors like that. Franz Wagner

Moritz is just as grateful to be back playing in front of fans, first in a tune-up Sunday matinee game against the Pelicans in Orlando's home arena, and now in front of the Germany crowd he's roared up so many times before.

Moritz talked about his and Franz success in this era of German athletes at the NBA's international presser:

I think Franz and I are mostly very grateful that we can be part of a wave of young German players who have achieved something in this sport.



Sport becomes something very special when you realize it has an effect beyond just the individual.



In that sense, we feel very privileged. Moritz Wagner

Moritz and Franz Wagner aren't the only brothers on the German squad; Tristan da Silva's Oscar is a long-tenured member of the group, too. This game means a lot to the kids who used to be in their shoes, so naturally they all are incredibly excited and grateful to bring the game to those kids.

After Sunday's win over New Orleans, Tristan da Silva spoke on the opportunity to play in front of fans in his home country:

Yeah, it is going to be amazing.



I feel like this is an honor to be part of this experience.



You know, obviously with three Germans on the team, makes it extra special. It is not my home city, but, you know, I feel like there is going to be a lot of people that I know from the basketball community. Da Silva

Sometimes one basketball game can mean something different to a lot of people, and sometimes that means just a little bit more.