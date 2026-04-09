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Franz Wagner Suffers Another Injury in Magic vs. Wolves

The Orlando Magic could be without Franz Wagner again with a knee injury.
Jeremy Brener|
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner arrives at Smoothie King Center.
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner arrives at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

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Orlando MagicMinnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner exited the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and immediately went to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury.

Wagner is ramping up his activity after being out for several months with a high ankle sprain.

Fans can watch the remainder of the game between the Timberwolves and Magic on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He has been a credentialed member of the media for the Orlando Magic since 2022. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

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