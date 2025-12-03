With the 13-8 Orlando Magic missing Paolo Banchero and the 14-6 San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama, these two surging squads will compete tonight without their face of their franchise.



Will the team's costars continue to thrive in the primary option spotlight?



Orlando has found their groove over the last ten or so games; what are the keys to the Magic keeping the good times rolling against this Spurs tonight?





1. Build a wall vs Fox and Harper, force deep tough shots

Dec 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) is congratulated by teammates after scoring before a timeout in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Build a wall against Fox and Harper, force them to shoot deep tough contested shots without doubling.



While both are dynamic guards for San Antonio, Fox is hitting his threes, while Harper is still finding his rhythm from deep; going under Harper screens for now to encourage the pull-up three is best.



As for Fox, generally getting the ball out of his hands is probably the best strategy; with Wembanyama and Castle out, the Spurs have fewer weapons in their arsenal, so throwing different looks at Fox to force the ball out of his hands and make others beat them could be a wise choice.

2. Win the Turnover, Rebound, and Free Throw Margin

Apr 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) battle for position in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images



The Spurs rank 10th in Point Differential (+4.2); the Magic rank T-13th. (+3.6)



San Antonio rates 8th on Offense with strengths in scoring efficiency, not turning the ball over, and drawing fouls.



The Spurs Defense rates 13th, rating well at defending without fouling and crashing the defensive glass.



Orlando's defense is up to 11th Overall and 8th at forcing Turnovers; the Magic forcing the Spurs into quick erratic decisions to jump passing lanes for steals and capitalizing on turnovers with points could change the game.



Orlando draws a lot of fouls, the Spurs defense defends without fouling well, but is missing its two best defenders; could the Magic take advantage and build a disparity at the free throw line?



The Magic also have the edge on both sides of the rebounding battle; Orlando utilizing that advantage to finish defensive possessions and create extra offensive ones will be key.





3. Feed Bane's Hot Hand

Dec 1, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images





19 PPG - 5 RPG - 5 APG - 1 SPG through all 21 games this season.



20 PPG - 5 APG - 4 RPG - 1 SPG in his last 18 games.



23 PPG - 5 RPG - 5 APG - 1 SPG in his last 11 games.



27 PPG - 5 RPG - 5 APG - 1 SPG in his last 5 games.



37 PPG - 7 RPG - 4 APG - 1 SPG. - 1 BPG in his last 2 games.



The Desmond VOLBANEO is erupting.



You know when you do something no Magic player has done since T-Mac, you're doing something right.



Bane is flat out the most electric tough shot-maker this Magic team has seen since the hesi pull-up three originator walked through Orlando's doors in his bold blue, black, and white three-striped Adidas.



With the Spurs likely missing their best perimeter defender in Stephon Castle tonight, there's even more reason to let Desmond VOLBANEO launch balls of lava in every direction.



How consistent can Desmond Bane's high volume efficient scoring become? Is there still another level Bane could reach with a higher tick in three point volume and efficiency?



There's only one way to find out – sit back and enjoy the show.



