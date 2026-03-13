The 37-28 Orlando Magic visit the 38-29 Miami Heat after sneaking up to the 5-seed, bumping Miami to 6th in the East.

In the final weeks of a tight race of Eastern Conference Playoff seeding, this southeast division sunshine state rivalry has stakes that could shake out the final first round series matchups.

The Magic are absolutely rolling on a 6-game winning streak, pulling out a late overtime scare vs Washington.

How does Orlando contain Bam and keep the offense humming?

I asked Desmond Bane about being the first Magic player since 2003 Tracy McGrady to score 37+ PTS in consecutive games and about his fadeaway tough angle shotmaking confidence as long as he squares his shoulders first:



“Shout out T-Mac, first and foremost…



I work every summer… pic.twitter.com/T7g9KpzwRd — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 2, 2025

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Once Bam reaches 30 PTS, it's time to send a double

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball as Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defend during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Adebayo made NBA History last week, scoring the 2nd-most points ever in a game with 83 against the Wizards, now only behind Wilt's 100 and just ahead of Kobe's 82.



Orlando should aim to not let Adebayo pop off for a big game, let alone 80+ points, if they want to increase their chances of winning.



It’s not every day a defensive anchor playmaking big with all the two-way versatility in the world pops off for a game-breaking amount of points, but the Magic don’t want to be the team to let lightning strike twice a week later.



If Adebayo gets going early, getting the ball out of his hands wouldn’t be the worst idea – if Bam finds a hot hands early, it might be wise to double and make someone else on this Heat team create looks for themselves.



Wendell normally holds his own in this matchup; let's see how Carter fares in single coverage before resorting to doubles, maybe he takes the marquee matchup personally to show off his own versatile skill-set.

2. Scale up da Silva’s usage while maintaining offensive balance

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Coming off games with 26 and 23 PTS, Tristan da Silva has been on an absolute tear as of late, finding his groove in a more established role in the offense.



Serving as the secondary creator and 4th ball-handler option next to the starters, da Silva has hit insane efficiency by splashing his open threes, moving hard off ball for cuts and putbacks, flying around on defense forcing turnovers jumping passing lanes for steals and protecting the rim with chasedown blocks, while flashing his on-ball potential as scorer who can initiate handoff offense.



da Silva’s efficiency on starter-level volume as risen with such proficiency that it’s time to increase his role again to see how scalable his impact can become.



Orlando knows they have another skilled forward in the frontcourt who can dribble, pass, shoot, score in a variety of ways, and force turnovers to be a help make an impact on both ends.



Finding all the wrinkles this Magic team can utilize da Silva offers yet another weapon for this offense that can rely on Tristan as a super-seventh man when the team’s healthy up to a starting forward when needed.

3. Do what’s worked every win over Miami – fast pace, crash glass, attack paint, force turnovers, share ball

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) splits the defense of Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The last matchup vs Miami came in the form of a Magic Win off a 37pt outing from Desmond Bane, who became the first player since Tracy McGrady to score 37 PTS three times in a six-game span for the Magic.



Banchero’s playmaking along with the defense of Black and Suggs made big impacts, too.



Bane not only splashed 6 huge threes, but attacked the defense with an emphasis on bump-and-finish drives, hunting contact first and asking questions later.



While Magic Coach Mosley agrees Miami’s new play style of running screen-less offense is more unpredictable to defend than most teams, Orlando has still found a way to get it done so far, even withstanding a potential game-winning tough three missed by Bam Adebayo at the buzzer in another outing.



Orlando will be without Anthony Black, who was vital spot-starting for Franz Wagner in the last matchup; the Magic will need another big performance from Tristan da Silva to make up for the lack of depth on the wing.



The Magic's keys in a nutshellf – Keep running offense through your best decision-making ball-handling scoring threats, force turnovers, play fast, crash glass, attack paint, increase da Silva’s touches to see how efficiency scales, and cap off Bam as a scorer if the Heat star starts to heat up.

