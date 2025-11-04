How To Watch Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks (NBC!), Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 8:10 p.m. EST, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
TV: NBC, Peacock (National)
Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (3-4) and Atlanta Hawks (3-4) meet for the second time in as many weeks early in the regular season in a game that will be broadcast nationally on NBC. The Magic and Hawks will square off in one of the first games on the network since it reacquired the broadcast rights for NBA games for the first time since 2001-02. The broadcast will be part of Coast 2 Coast Tuesdays, a weekly Tuesday night doubleheader. The Orlando market has chosen not to air the second game, OKC Thunder at L.A. Clippers.
After only five national broadcasts last season, this is one of 14 regular-season nationally televised games for Orlando.
The Magic are 65-75 all-time against the Hawks during the regular season, losing the first six matchups between the teams. Orlando has lost 15 of the last 20 matchups against the Hawks, including a 111-107 decision at Kia Center on Oct. 24. The teams split their 2024-2025 regular season meetings. Atlanta is 8-2 over its last 10 games against the Magic at State Farm Arena.
BETTING LINES (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic -3.5 (-112), Hawks +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Magic -162, Hawks +136
Total: 229.5 (Over -108, Under -112)
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
HAWKS
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
G Dyson Daniels
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery
Jamal Cain: Out - Not with Team
Colin Castleton: Out - Not with Team
HAWKS
Trae Young: Out - Right Knee MCL Sprain
N’Faly Dante: Questionable - G League (On Assignment)
Nikola Djurisic: Questionable - G League (On Assignment)
Eli John Ndiaye: Questionable - G League (Two-way)
Jacob Toppin: Questionable - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Hawks head coach Quin Snyder: "Trae plays through a lot. So feeling for him and that he’ll do everything he can do to get back. His usage is high, as it should be when you’re capable of having 17-assist games. That said, other guys have to be involved more as playmakers, and that requires different actions. I think that the biggest thing for this group is that the ball can’t stop. We’ve got to make quick decisions and trust each other and be able to find advantages, you know, in different ways."
