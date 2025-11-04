Magic's big man leads charge in noteworthy defensive stat

Best Rim Defensive Field Goal Percentage (DFG%) In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 20 Total DFGA) :



1. Wendell Carter Jr. — 41.2%

2. Isaiah Stewart — 41.7%

3. Donovan Clingan — 42.9%

4. Jaren Jackson Jr. — 43.9%

5. Rudy Gobert — 44.8%

6. Devin… https://t.co/yUV0623PaB pic.twitter.com/ivpGTWiqd6