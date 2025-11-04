Magic's big man leads charge in noteworthy defensive stat
The start to the Orlando Magic's 2025-26 season hasn't gone according to plan at all, especially on the defensive end.
Even after two promising performances against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, Orlando currently sports the NBA's 11th-best defensive rating, down from being a top-3 unit that it's been each of the last two years. Obviously, we're still very early on in the season, but the Magic defense, collectively, has noticeably underperformed relative to expectation.
However, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., despite not being a true rim protector, is still holding his own on the interior, at least according to one notable defensive metric.
Magic still has to clean up rim protection, point-of-attack defense:
Through seven games, Carter's averaging 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds on 51.0 percent shooting and 64.0 percent true shooting, which would be a career high. He's also averaging 0.9 blocks across 28.0 minutes per game. His 1.1 blocks per 75 possessions and 2.5 block percentage would also be his best since 2020-21, the year he got traded to Orlando.
Small sample size fever, but deterring shots as good, if not better than Isaiah Stewart, Donovan Clingan, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Rudy Gobert is something to be proud of. Carter's always been a rock solid interior defender, but the structure has typically been more sound around him in year's past.
That hasn't been the case so far.
The Magic's defense has the third-highest rim frequency allowed with the 14th-best rim percentage allowed. For perspective, the Magic have ranked No. 14 and 19 in opponents' rim frequency and No. 8 and 13 in rim percentage each of the last two seasons, respectively.
Orlando's surrendered far too many paint touches, which has compromised the overall structure. As Jalen Suggs continues to acclimiate himself at the POA while the rest continue to jell, perhaps those numbers improve.
Their last two games, albeit against two poor teams, have been steps in the right direction. But the road will get slighly more difficult against the Trae Young-less Hawks, Boston Celtics (twice), Portland Trail Blazers and New York Knicks.
