Five observations after Magic's first 20 games

The Orlando Magic are reaching the quarter mark for the season, winning 12 of their first 20 games of the year.

Things started off rocky with a 1-4 start, but things have evened out in the last 15, going 11-4. Here's a look at five observations from the team's first 20 games of the season:

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither is the Magic's offense

The Magic struggled to incorporate Desmond Bane on offense to start the season. However, in recent weeks, the Magic have boasted a top-10 offense in the league.

In some ways, the Magic are still trying to get better on offense but the returns have been promising. Improvements will be made throughout the regular season as more time goes on.

Jamahl Mosley isn't on the hot seat

Some fans were placing blame on the team's slow start on head coach Jamahl Mosley, who is in his fifth season with the team. Many expect Mosley to be the one who takes the fall if the Magic are unable to generate success with this team, but it is a long season.

Mosley has preached patience and it has worked in his favor. The Magic are playing much better over the last 10 games, proving that they are responding to Mosley's changes well.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

No, the Magic aren't better without Paolo Banchero

The Magic's recent success has come without Banchero in the lineup, but that doesn't mean the team is better with him on the sidelines.

The fact that the Magic have played so well without Banchero means they have only scratched the surface and the team's ceiling will be even higher when the former All-Star gets back on the court.

Anthony Black is the key to contention

The player with the biggest leap so far this season has been Black, who is averaging a career-high 13 points per game for the Magic.

Black's success as the team's sixth man puts the Magic in position to be one of the Eastern Conference's elite, so he needs to continue playing his best basketball.

Magic are only going to get better

The Magic are on an upward swing and signs point to that continuing in the second quarter of the season. Banchero will be back soon, Moe Wagner should make his season debut in the next couple of weeks and the team will only grow more comfortable in the offense.

That's a recipe to become one of the best teams in the NBA.

