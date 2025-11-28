The Magic Insider

How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

A preview of Friday night's NBA Cup game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.
Jan 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), 97.1 The Ticket/WWJ 950 AM (Detroit)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (11-8) and Detroit Pistons (15-3) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 29th, the Magic lost 116-135 in Detroit. Last season, the Magic won three of four against the Pistons. The Magic are 59-72 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 41-25 in home games and 18-47 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)

PISTONS

Jaden Ivey: Questionable - Return to competition re-conditioning

Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle

Marcus Sasser.: Out - Hip

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-115), Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Magic -134, Pistons -158

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs: "We played Detroit already. They have our number this year, so we want to come out and get a win for that. Obviously the [NBA] Cup is a bonus. We're still going to have to play another game to get to Vegas anyway. Homecourt advantage is great, but they're rolling. They're No. 1 in our conference right now so, I think above the Cup, we want to go play a good basketball game and continue to prove to ourselves that we are who we say we are."

