How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), 97.1 The Ticket/WWJ 950 AM (Detroit)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (11-8) and Detroit Pistons (15-3) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 29th, the Magic lost 116-135 in Detroit. Last season, the Magic won three of four against the Pistons. The Magic are 59-72 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 41-25 in home games and 18-47 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Duncan Robinson
C Jalen Duren
F Ausar Thompson
F Tobias Harris
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)
PISTONS
Jaden Ivey: Questionable - Return to competition re-conditioning
Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle
Marcus Sasser.: Out - Hip
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Magic +3.5 (-115), Pistons -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Magic -134, Pistons -158
Total points scored: 232.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs: "We played Detroit already. They have our number this year, so we want to come out and get a win for that. Obviously the [NBA] Cup is a bonus. We're still going to have to play another game to get to Vegas anyway. Homecourt advantage is great, but they're rolling. They're No. 1 in our conference right now so, I think above the Cup, we want to go play a good basketball game and continue to prove to ourselves that we are who we say we are."