How To Watch Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. EST, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Peacock/NBC

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) (Philadelphia)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (10-8) and Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 27th, the Magic lost 124-136 in Philadelphia. The Magic are 83-54 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 47-21 in home games and 36-33 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

76ERS

G Tyrese Maxey

G Quentin Grimes

C Ivica Zubac

F Justin Edwards

F Paul George

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)

76ERS

Tyrese Maxey: Probable - Shoulder

Joel Embiid: Questionable: Knee

Paul George: Probable - Ankle

VJ Edgecombe.: Out - Calf

Adem Bona: Out - Ankle

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic -1.5 (-112), 76ers +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -126, 76ers +108

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -108, under -112)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "I think that's what we have to continue to harp on is our defensive standard. But then the ability that we have depth on this team, that you can call on anybody's number at any given time and they're ready to play for you because it's a long season. 82 games plus is a grind for a lot of these guys, so knowing that you have somebody that you can look over there and step in and ready to go, that's what you take from a game like this."

