How To Watch Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. EST, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: Peacock/NBC
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN-FM) (Philadelphia)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (10-8) and Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 27th, the Magic lost 124-136 in Philadelphia. The Magic are 83-54 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 47-21 in home games and 36-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
76ERS
G Tyrese Maxey
G Quentin Grimes
C Ivica Zubac
F Justin Edwards
F Paul George
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)
76ERS
Tyrese Maxey: Probable - Shoulder
Joel Embiid: Questionable: Knee
Paul George: Probable - Ankle
VJ Edgecombe.: Out - Calf
Adem Bona: Out - Ankle
Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Knee
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Magic -1.5 (-112), 76ers +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Magic -126, 76ers +108
Total points scored: 227.5 (over -108, under -112)
QUOTABLE
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "I think that's what we have to continue to harp on is our defensive standard. But then the ability that we have depth on this team, that you can call on anybody's number at any given time and they're ready to play for you because it's a long season. 82 games plus is a grind for a lot of these guys, so knowing that you have somebody that you can look over there and step in and ready to go, that's what you take from a game like this."