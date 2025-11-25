Magic success during Paolo Banchero's injury leads to power rankings boost

The Orlando Magic are making a push up the standings after winning four of their last six games without Paolo Banchero in the lineup.

Banchero has been out with a groin strain, but the Magic have found ways to win games. Their efforts have moved them up four spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.

"The Magic had a 6-1 stretch that included two wins over the Knicks, and the only loss came in Houston (and in overtime). But they were extra shorthanded in a rest-disadvantage game in Boston on Sunday, when a comeback from 26 points down came up short," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic and Pistons are both 2-0 in the NBA Cup, but both will play Cup games on Wednesday before meeting in Detroit two nights later. Before Sunday, the Magic’s two worst defensive games of the season came in late October in the two cities – Philadelphia and Detroit – they’ll revisit this week."

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic stepping up with Banchero out

The teams ranked ahead of the Magic are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Banchero out, the Magic have seen everyone take a step up and it has contributed towards not skipping a beat with the team's top scorer out.

"Break out the champagne, because the Orlando Magic have a better-than-average offense. They climbed from 20th to 11th on that end of the floor last week, scoring 126.1 points per 100 possessions over their four games since that loss in Houston. Paolo Banchero remains out, but seven players have averaged at least 11 points over the four games," Schuhmann wrote.

If the Magic can find ways to keep a balanced attack going when Banchero returns, the team will be in great shape for the long haul.

The Magic are back in action tonight when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons on the road to close out their NBA Cup slate. Tipoff between the Magic and 76ers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic containing Stephen Curry shows defense is improving

Magic unlock secret part of offense vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Magic confidence growing as wins pile up

Jett Howard scores career-high, but shorthanded Magic lose vs. Celtics

Paolo Banchero injury update forces Magic to make changes