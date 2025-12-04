There has been a lot of noise surrounding Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero over the past few weeks.

Orlando doesn’t have the greatest reputation in appreciating their superstars. It cost them Shaquille O’Neal in his prime and rubbed others wrong on their way out, but trashing a 23-year-old who just signed a long-term extension due to a slow start and a hot streak which has seemingly coincided with his absence due to a groin injury is strange.

If you’re in this camp, own it. This Orlando Magic OnSI column is shouting the opposing viewpoint from Church Street’s rooftops, but to say we haven’t seen the posts questioning Banchero’s long-term fit would mean we haven’t been paying attention to some Magic fans expressing their thoughts.

A new domino dropped this week as Banchero closed in on a return likely to come over the next week or so. Giannis Antetokounmpo scrubbed Milwaukee from his social media and basically moved one step closer to issuing a trade demand.

Orlando president Jeff Weltman drafted Antetokounmpo when he was with the Bucks, so he's got a unique connection to the Milwaukee star. Banchero’s ceiling, as a young emerging star, is to get to the level the “Greek Freak” currently operates at. Antetokounmpo has won a title. He’s the only player in NBA history to average over 30 points while shooting over 60 percent from the field.

Banchero has shot a respectable 45 percent his last two seasons, but similar to Antetokounmpo, struggles from 3-point range and could improve from the free-throw line. The difference between them is that one still has a lot to live through and the other is an accomplished mega star. The question is, do you trade someone who is still learning how to maximize his abilities for someone eight years older who is a finished product?

Paolo-Giannis swap would be latest wild NBA transaction

Because of their limitations from the perimeter, Antetokounmpo and Banchero wouldn’t be an ideal pairing from a spacing standpoint, but replacing one with the other could make sense for both franchises.

For the Bucks, Banchero would be an ideal replacement for the future Hall of Famer who has served as the face of their franchise. Orlando could decide there’s no time like the present to capitalize on how wide open the Eastern Conference is given that their roster looks ready to compete for championships through the rest of the decade and would be elevated by a driving force who has already been to the promised land.

Antetokounmpo escaped catastrophic injury after leaving the Bucks’ 113-109 mid-week upset of the Pistons with what was feared to be an Achilles tear but was ultimately diagnosed as a calf strain, so he’s out for a few weeks. However, since Banchero has also been sidelined and nearing a return, there’s time for the key date of Dec. 15 to roll around before a move, allowing for players who have signed extensions to be moved and setting the stage for a Giannis sweepstakes.

Would you be in favor of moving Banchero for Antetokounmpo?

Outside of the Magic’s 114-112 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, they’ve taken care of business without the franchise star, making it easier for the critics to assemble like a misguided Voltron. Including the game in which he exited against New York, Orlando is 8-3 without Banchero, have only suffered the upset loss to San Antonio among games it has been favored to win and been in every game.

Because the Magic struggled to a 1-4 start and was under .500 through 10 games, Banchero has been deemed a ball stopper who takes bad shots by his harshest critics, forcing GM Anthony Parker to come to his defense on Orlando radio.

There’s been unfounded speculation that Banchero and coach Jamahl Mosley have had run-ins and Tracy McGrady even used his pulpit on NBC to integrate himself better to maximize Orlando’s potential.

Make no mistake, there would be an adjustment period bringing Antetokounmpo aboard too, but it seems like if Orlando would move on from the player they just handed a max extension to, this would be the ideal time and would likely even draw cheers from some fans.

Don’t scoff. This is the NBA. Luka Doncic was traded. Chris Paul’s retirement tour got its plug pulled. Crazier things than a Banchero-Antetokounmpo swap have literally happened.

