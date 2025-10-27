It's not all doom and gloom for Magic after opening homestand
The Orlando Magic haven't looked dominant in any of their three games so far, but that isn't enough reason to be too alarmed.
While they have struggled in various areas over the first three games, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley highlighted some positives that the team has shown to start the season.
“If we weren’t getting great looks and we weren’t getting to the rim, then there’s something to talk about," Mosley said.
"But the fact that we were getting downhill, touching the paint, getting in the paint, we’ve just got to focus on finishing now and that’s work that we can put in the gym. Those are extra shots, extra reps, working on our finishing. Those are pieces that we can continue to get better at."
Magic have positives despite losses
It isn't going to be easy for the Magic to recover, especially with an impending five-game road trip. However, Mosley is confident in the team's resilience to bounce back from these early setbacks.
“Yeah, it’s a resilient team," Mosley said.
"I understand that it’s not going to be your night every night from the shot making side. But the ability to make sure we got to sit down and get stops, and that’s what got us back in it. We strung a couple of shots together, but then you go down there, you don’t convert it. It does take a toll. But for our guys understanding that, knowing that it’s something we can then we’ll fix.”
The Magic have faced far worse circumstances in the Mosley era, so this isn't something to be too worried about. The Magic have had as much of a chance to be 3-0 as 0-3 and the problems that are plaguing the team should be fixable.
It will take a collective effort from the players and coaches, but there's a lot of promise in the locker room and there is reason to believe the Magic can and will move forward beginning with the long road trip the team is currently on.
The Magic's five-city tour begins with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for tonight at 7 ET.
